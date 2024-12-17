Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Duke Of Edinburgh

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad received at Bayan Palace on Tuesday the Royal Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, and his accompanying delegation who arrived in the country earlier today starting an official visit. Senior state officials attended the audience. (pickup previous) rk

