Dozens found dead at Georgia’s Gudauri ski resort, including 11 Indian citizens

Dozens individuals have been discovered passed away at a ski resort in the previous Soviet nation of Georgia, police stated.



The bodies of 11 Indian citizens and one Georgian national were found on the second floor above an Indian restaurant in Gudauri, the hugest ski resort in the nation, local police announced in a statement shared on Saturday.



The 12 individuals all worked in the building where their bodies were discovered, the statement said.



The Indian Embassy in Tbilisi declared it was “committed to providing all possible support” to the grieving families and that it was working to return home the bodies of the 11 Indian citizens.



Police claimed that preliminary testing revealed no signs of violence on the remains and that a power generator had been set up indoors, close to the beds, and activated during Friday's power outage.



Gudauri, located high in the Caucasus Mountains near the Russian border, is becoming increasingly popular among tourists as a less expensive alternative to Europe's principal resorts in the Alps. More than 300,000 international guests visited the Gudauri resort in 2023, according to a local consulting agency.



