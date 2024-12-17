‘EC Should Be Elected, Not Appointed’: Uddhav Thackeray On ONOE

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, Dec 17 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday strongly opposed 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE), saying that the Election Commissioner (EC) should be elected and not appointed before the implementation of ONOE.

“Before the implementation of 'One Nation, One Election', the election process should be transparent. I am of the clear opinion that the Election Commissioner should also be elected through the election,” said Thackeray during his interaction with the reporters in Vidhan Bhavan.

He added that if the Election Commissioner is going to be appointed and the opposition the election laws, then that practice is not right.

“There should not be 'One Nation, One Election' under the rule of such a person. The Election Commissioner should also be elected. Only then should he be considered as an Election Commissioner,” said Thackeray.

Referring to the administration's decision not to hold mock polling by the Markadwadi villagers to protest against the EVMs, Thackeray questioned why the government was afraid.

“You say that the entire Maharashtra gave us votes, gave us love, then the same votes that were cast on the EVMs will also be cast on the ballot paper. In a democracy, I should know who I am voting for and where is my vote going. That right of mine has now been taken away,” he claimed.

To a question whether he will induct Chhagan Bhujbal, who is upset over exclusion from the state cabinet, in the Shiv Sena UBT, Thackeray said,“I felt very bad for Bhujbal. I also feel bad about others who did not get ministerial berths. They (referring to Shiv Sena and NCP legislators that joined MahaYuti) had gone there with many expectations. I express my sympathy to all those who must be waiting for their induction in the cabinet.”

He added that in light of the fact that many veteran leaders of the MahaYuti did not get a place in the Cabinet, does the government have any plans to appoint beloved MLAs or beloved people?

To a question whether Bhujbal and other disgruntled MahaYuti are in his contact, Thackeray said,“Nagpur is an orange city. It has become a hoarding city. It is not clear who is the architect and captain of MahaYuti's victory. The MahaYuti has used the allies. The disgruntled are in touch with us. They are sending messages. Let them get experience. There is no better teacher than experience. Let them get lessons. We will see when they improve.”

He claimed that Bhujbal was in his contact not only after he was left out of the Cabinet.

Referring to the decision by NCP and Shiv Sena to give two and half year tenure to the ministers inducted in Sunday's expansion paving the way for other aspirants, Thackeray taunted,“Whether the posts of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will be rotating every after two and half years. Has the decision been taken in this regard?” His reference was to the purported agreement reached between the BJP and Shiv Sena (united) Sharad of the 2019 Assembly election to share the Chief Minister's post after two and half years.