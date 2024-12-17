Tatarstan's Rustam Minnikhanov Visits AFEZ, Discusses Investments And Infrastructire

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the
Russian Federation, visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) on
December 17.
Azernews reports that during a meeting with
Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, Valeh
Alasgarov, Chairman of the SEZ Board, and Rustam Minnikhanov, the
activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, its unique legislative
base, and modern engineering and communication systems were
discussed. Detailed information was provided about both internal
and external plots of land, which are fully equipped and ready for
use.
It was noted that the FEZ1 Standard industrial zone, which has
been operational since 2023, includes investor plots covering a
total area of 30 hectares. A total of 27 investors have been
registered in the Alat Free Economic Zone, with active construction
taking place in four investor areas.
Three additional registered investors are expected to begin
construction in early 2025.
To meet the growing demand for investor plots, infrastructure
work began 18 months ago on a new area of 138 hectares, with
completion planned for the first half of 2025.
Infrastructure construction is also underway in the FEZ3 area,
designated for heavy industry, which spans 350 hectares.
Additionally, construction of an airport in the 4th zone,
covering 748 hectares of the 4313-hectare area, is progressing
rapidly. The airport, designed by SW-AFEZCO, will cater to
innovative technologies and pharmaceutical production
enterprises.
Following the meeting, Rustam Minnikhanov presented three
minibuses to the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, part
of the East Zangezur economic district. The minibuses were handed
over to Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President
of Azerbaijan, in the respective districts.
