Tatarstan's Rustam Minnikhanov Visits AFEZ, Discusses Investments And Infrastructire

Rustam Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, visited the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ) on December 17.

Azernews reports that during a meeting with Mikayil Jabbarov, of of Azerbaijan, Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the SEZ Board, and Rustam Minnikhanov, the activities of the Alat Free Economic Zone, its unique legislative base, and modern engineering and communication systems were discussed. Detailed information was provided about both internal and external plots of land, which are fully equipped and ready for use.

It was noted that the FEZ1 Standard industrial zone, which has been operational since 2023, includes investor plots covering a total area of 30 hectares. A total of 27 investors have been registered in the Alat Free Economic Zone, with active construction taking place in four investor areas.

Three additional registered investors are expected to begin construction in early 2025.

To meet the growing demand for investor plots, infrastructure work began 18 months ago on a new area of 138 hectares, with completion planned for the first half of 2025.

Infrastructure construction is also underway in the FEZ3 area, designated for heavy industry, which spans 350 hectares.

Additionally, construction of an airport in the 4th zone, covering 748 hectares of the 4313-hectare area, is progressing rapidly. The airport, designed by SW-AFEZCO, will cater to innovative technologies and pharmaceutical production enterprises.

Following the meeting, Rustam Minnikhanov presented three minibuses to the districts of Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan, part of the East Zangezur economic district. The minibuses were handed over to Vahid Hajiyev, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan, in the respective districts.