Twenty-Two Combat Clashes Occurred In Eastern Sector Since Beginning Of Day - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, 165 clashes with the enemy took place over the past day and 22 since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by the press service of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“There were 165 combat engagements with the enemy in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group yesterday. The enemy launched nine air strikes on the positions of our troops and localities using 17 combat aircraft and 506 strikes by kamikaze drones. Over the past day in the eastern operational zone, the Russian aggressor carried out 3,671 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops. During the current day, 22 combat engagements with the enemy have occurred in the eastern operational zone,” the report says.

As noted, the Russian army continues to shell the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops, seven kamikaze drone strikes have been recorded today alone. The enemy has fired 417 times at Ukrainian troops' positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to December 17, 2024, amount to approximately 765,110 personnel, including 1,600 in the past 24 hours. Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,567 tanks (+4), 19,751 armored fighting vehicles (+15), 21,159 artillery systems (+8), 1,256 MLRS systems (+0), 1,025 air defense systems (+0), 369 aircraft (+0), 329 helicopters (+0), 20,406 UAVs of operational-tactical level (+34), 2,943 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships/boats (+0), one submarine (+0), 31,550 vehicles and fuel tanks (+70), 3,650 special equipment units (+0).