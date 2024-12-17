Kurram Crisis: Road Blockades Leave Hospitals Paralyzed, 29 Children Dead Amid Shortages

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PARACHINAR: Prolonged road blockades for over two months in Kurram district have paralyzed healthcare services at the District Headquarters Hospital, resulting in the deaths of 29 children. Shortages of gas, fuel, food, and medicines have further aggravated the residents' plight.

Dr. Syed Mir Hassan Jan, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Parachinar, stated that since October 1, the lack of essential facilities has caused significant loss of life:

"Due to the absence of operational facilities, a few adult patients have also succumbed. If urgent measures are not taken to provide medicines and other necessities to the hospital, the situation could spiral into a crisis."

The road blockades, including the closure of routes to Upper Kurram and the Afghan border for the last 69 days, have severely disrupted the supply of essential goods. Political and social circles in the region have expressed deep concern and urged the government to take immediate action.

Speaking to TNN, social activist Asadullah warned of a looming humanitarian disaster if the border and main roads remain closed:

"We are doing our best to meet the needs of vulnerable individuals, but dwindling supplies of daily essentials due to road closures have caused growing distress among residents. The situation worsens with each passing day."

The district administration has announced the resumption of the grand Jirga in Kohat -previously postponed-as part of efforts to negotiate the reopening of the main highway. Additionally, measures to restore peace in the region are underway.

The residents continue to face an uphill struggle for survival, calling for swift and decisive action to avert further tragedy.