Wyze Labs Expands AI Capabilities With Livex AI, Achieving Industry-Leading Customer Service Excellence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyze Labs, a leader in innovative smart home technology, continues to achieve groundbreaking results through its partnership with LiveX AI, an innovator in advanced multimodal AI Agents for web, phone, and app.

Over the past three months,

Wyze has realized seven-figure savings while revolutionizing its self-service capabilities. With LiveX AI, Wyze's self-service rate surged from 60% with their previous solution to an impressive 88%, edging closer to an industry-defying 90% and setting a new benchmark for customer support efficiency.

Wyze is further expanding its adoption of LiveX AI's technologies, adding more AI Agents to enhance its customer support capabilities on the web, over the phone, and in its mobile app, which serves over 10M users in the US. These advanced tools empower Wyze to deliver seamless, efficient, and human-like interactions at scale, strengthening its commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences.

Revolutionizing Customer Support

The partnership between Wyze and LiveX AI addresses critical limitations of traditional customer support methods, including inefficiencies, inaccuracies, and high operational costs. By leveraging LiveX AI's suite of solutions, Wyze has transformed its customer support operations through:



Real-Time Assistance : LiveX AI's multimodal AI Agents provide accurate, immediate responses to complex customer inquiries.

Integrated Solutions : LiveX AI equips human agents with information and automation tools, boosting efficiency and enabling focus on complex cases.

AI and Human Collaboration : LiveX AI and Wyze's human agents work together seamlessly to improve customer satisfaction (CSAT) through more personalized and effective support. Expanded Reach : Wyze now leverages LiveX AI's technology within its mobile app, phone support, and the web, further enhancing accessibility and customer engagement.

"These results demonstrate the power of collaboration and innovation," said Jerry (Yujia) Li, CEO of LiveX AI. "By working closely with Wyze, we've enhanced their customer support operations and set new industry standards for efficiency and customer satisfaction. The results speak for themselves-Wyze is redefining what's possible in customer support."

Yun Zhang, CEO of Wyze Labs, Inc., commented on the partnership: "Integrating LiveX AI into our customer support has been transformative. In the home IoT sector, we're setting a new standard for customer experience. The efficiency gains and enhanced customer interactions perfectly align with our mission to make smart home technology accessible, user-friendly, and truly customer-focused."

Looking Ahead

As Wyze continues to expand its AI capabilities with LiveX AI, it remains at the forefront of innovation in customer support. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver transformative results for customers and businesses.

For more information about how LiveX AI can enhance customer support operations, visit

LiveX AI .

About LiveX AI

LiveX AI is a leader in advanced AI-powered customer engagement solutions. With a focus on reducing churn, improving conversions, and fostering loyalty,

LiveX AI transforms customer interactions into meaningful, human-like connections through state-of-the-art AI technology. For more information, visit .

About Wyze

Based in Seattle, WA, Wyze Labs was born out of the belief that quality smart home technology should be accessible to everyone. The company partners with innovators and best-in-class manufacturers who share its mission and values: to create high-quality products that are easy to use and have the features customers care about at a fraction of the price. For more information, visit

