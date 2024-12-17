Hexagon India And Texmin, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Unite To Drive Digital Transformation & Excellence In Mining & Monitoring

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dhanbad, 17th December, 2024: Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions combining sensor, software, and autonomous technologies, has announced an exciting collaboration with the Innovation in Exploration & Foundation (TEXMiN), IIT (ISM) Dhanbad. This partnership was marked by the launch of the Center of Excellence (CoE), inaugurated by Padma Bhushan Dr. V K Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, of India; Mr. Pramod Kaushik, President, Hexagon India; Mr. Manoj Sharma, Director Marketing and Sales Excellence, Hexagon India; Prof. Sukumar Mishra, Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Chairman, Hub Governing Board, TEXMiN Foundation; ⁠Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Dy. Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Project Director, TEXMiN Foundation and many other eminent personalities.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Pramod Kaushik, President Hexagon India, said,“At Hexagon India, we are committed to driving innovation and empowering industries to achieve excellence through advanced digital solutions. This partnership with TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, marks a significant step forward in transforming the mining sector with cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and geospatial analytics. Together, we aim to create a thriving ecosystem that not only addresses the current challenges in mining but also positions India as a global leader in sustainable and technology-driven mining solutions.”



On this Occasion, Prof. Dheeraj Kumar, Dy. Director, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad and Project Director, TEXMiN Foundation, said,“Today, envisioning any industry transformation leveraging cyber-physical systems is nearly impossible without integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics. The TEXMiN-Hexagon CoE initiative aims to set the groundwork for the era of Mining 4.0, bringing cutting-edge technology and computational power to the mining sector. If successful, this collaboration will be a foundational step in revolutionizing mining, driving efficiency, safety, and sustainability in previously unimaginable ways.”



Speaking to the media, Mr. Manoj Sharma, Director Marketing and Sales Excellence, Hexagon India, said,“Our collaboration with TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, is a testament to Hexagon India's commitment to fostering innovation and delivering transformative solutions for the mining industry. By leveraging next-generation technologies like AI and IoT, we aim to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability across the mining value chain. This initiative is not just about technological advancement, it's about creating opportunities for industry professionals, researchers, and students to lead the future of mining innovation.”



The partnership will leverage Hexagon's cutting-edge technological capabilities with TEXMiN's deep knowledge of mining, exploration, and allied technologies. Together, they aim to address technology challenges, align business objectives, and enhance national capabilities. The collaboration will also strengthen international relationships, by fostering symbiotic partnerships with strategic allies, industry leaders, academic institutions, government agencies, and startups.



The collaboration will facilitate the establishment of robust research and development (R&D) facilities and programs, empowering students, researchers, and industry professionals to explore and innovate with next-generation technologies in mining, mine mapping, monitoring, geospatial analytics, and surveying.



With India's rising demand for Digital Innovation, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and big data analytics into mining processes, enhancing operational efficiency and safety, this partnership is poised to fuel growth across the mining value chain and further strengthen the nation's position in the global technology landscape.



About Hexagon: Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications. Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR.



About TEXMiN, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad: Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining Foundation (TEXMiN) is a section-8 company set up by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt of India at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad under the aegis of the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). TEXMiN aims to develop commercially feasible mineral exploration and mining solutions using cyber-physical systems such as IOT, AI/ML, blockchain, drones, robotics, and satellite imagery. It aims to address the issues and challenges of the mining and exploration industry through the intervention of CPS-based technologies to achieve 3S Mining (Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Mining leading to Mining 4.0) through operation & process optimization across the mining value chain.

