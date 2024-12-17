Polio Campaign Underway In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Action Planned Against Vaccine Refusals

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR: A seven-day anti-polio drive is in full swing across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the deciding to take action against parents refusing to vaccinate their children.

Sources reveal that 42,000 teams have been deployed for the campaign, supported by 54,000 personnel to ensure security. The drive aims to immunize over 6 million children across the province, with 800,000 targeted in Peshawar alone.

However, according to officials, the campaign has been postponed in Kurram district due to security concerns.

This year, 18 polio cases have been reported in the province: 9 in Dera Ismail Khan, 3 in Tank, 2 each in Lakki Marwat and Kohat, and 1 case each in Mohmand and Nowshera districts.

The government remains committed to eradicating polio, emphasizing the importance of immunization to safeguard the health of future generations.