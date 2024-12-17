Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Kill 50 North Korean Soldiers In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters have killed 50 North Korean and wounded 47 more in Russia's Kursk region over the past three days.

The SOF's press service announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Soldiers from the 8th Regiment of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces gave a warm welcome to North Korean in Russia's Kursk region. Over the last three days, SOF operators killed 50 enemy soldiers and wounded 47," the post said.

During this period, SOF units also hit two armored vehicles, two cars, and one enemy quad bike.

Fighting in the Kursk operational zone is ongoing.