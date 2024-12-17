Ukrainian Special Operations Forces Kill 50 North Korean Soldiers In Kursk Region
Date
12/17/2024 5:10:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters have killed 50 North Korean soldiers and wounded 47 more in Russia's Kursk region over the past three days.
The SOF's press service announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"Soldiers from the 8th Regiment of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces gave a warm welcome to North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region. Over the last three days, SOF operators killed 50 enemy soldiers and wounded 47," the post said.
During this period, SOF units also hit two armored vehicles, two cars, and one enemy quad bike.
Read also:
Ukrainian SOF fighters destroy Russian platoon, three APCs in Kursk region
Fighting in the Kursk operational zone is ongoing.
MENAFN17122024000193011044ID1109001295
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.