Ellis Martin Report: Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) Bonanza Gold At Bonanza Zone-7.3 Ounces Per Ton Gold Equivalent

Goliath Resources Limited (CVE:GOT) (OTCMKTS:GOTRF) (FRA:B4IF)Intercepts 226.12 g/t or 7.3 oz/t Au Eq Over 1 Meter Within 45.60 g/t or 1.5 oz/t Au Eq Over 5.95 Meters At Bonanza Zone, Surebet.
Discovery Remains Wide Open, Golden Triangle B.C. - Assays Are Pending For a Total Of 101 Drill Holes. Stunning drill hole results in British Columbia for the company and there's more drill results to come!
Listen to the interview with CEO Robert Rosmus.
