Georgia observes 19th day of demonstrations over EU accession delay

(MENAFN) On Monday, Georgia marked the 19th day of protests following Prime Irakli Kobakhidze's controversial decision last month to suspend negotiations on the country’s bid to join the European Union until 2028. Demonstrators, angered by the government's stance, once again gathered in front of the parliament building in the capital, Tbilisi. blocked traffic on Shota Rustaveli Avenue, a major thoroughfare in the city, and raised their voices against the government’s decision to halt EU accession talks for the foreseeable future.



The protesters, carrying both Georgian and European Union flags, renewed their demands for the government to hold new parliamentary elections. They also called for the release of individuals who had been detained during the early days of the protests. These protests have continued to grow, as citizens express their frustration over the government's decision and the broader implications it has for Georgia's aspirations of joining the EU.



Prime Minister Kobakhidze's decision to suspend the EU accession talks was announced on November 28. He justified the move by claiming that European political interference and the alleged use of financial aid by some EU officials as a tool for political manipulation had prompted Georgia to pause the discussions. While Georgia would continue working toward EU membership by 2030, Kobakhidze stated that the official talks for EU membership would not resume until 2028.



The announcement led to large-scale protests, with thousands of people taking to the streets in Tbilisi. The protests reflect a growing divide between the Georgian government and the public, particularly over the direction of the country’s foreign policy and its aspirations to integrate more closely with Europe.

