Fangzhou Inc. Recognized As An Outstanding Enterprise In Digital Intelligence By Analysys Star

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fangzhou Inc.

("Fangzhou" or the "Company") (06086), a leader in Internet healthcare solutions,

was recognized as an "Outstanding Enterprise in Digital Intelligence" on the "Analysys Star 2024 Annual Award List" (released December 10th), alongside prominent Internet players such as Alibaba and ByteDance. Fangzhou was selected for its substantial contributions to advancing the use of digital intelligence in the Internet healthcare sector and chronic management. The company's innovative "H2H Smart Healthcare Platform" utilizes advanced technologies, including AI assistants and big data to improve healthcare accessibility and delivery, facilitating the digital transformation of the healthcare industry.

Dr. Xie Fangmin, founder, chairman, and CEO of Fangzhou, stated, "We are proud to be included among such distinguished industry peers on Analysys Star's 2024 Annual Award List, and Fangzhou looks forward collaborating with our close partners on the continued development of China's Internet healthcare sector."

As part of its commitment to embracing digital transformation, Fangzhou hosted a series of summits on "Data and AI: Decoding Digital Engagement" in various cities across China, including Shanghai, Chengdu, and Beijing. At these events, the Company showcased its innovative solutions and successful experiences in Internet healthcare with industry partners, providing valuable insights on the effective implementation of digital healthcare solutions.

About Fangzhou Inc.

Fangzhou Inc. (06086) is China's leading online chronic disease management platform. With 45.6 million registered users and 217,000 registered doctors on its platform (as of June 30, 2024), the Company provides tailored medical care and precision medicine for a growing population of chronic disease patients. For more details, visit .

About the "Analysys Star Annual Award List"

Analysys International is a leading technology and market analysis firm focused on providing intelligence and research on China's digital economy. For more than 10 years, the "Analysys Star Annual Award List" has showcased significant achievements in China's digital economy sector. This year's awards were focused on the theme of emerging trends in "Digital Intelligence Innovation". Enterprises and their products were assessed across multiple dimensions including business models, technical strengths, user scale and experience, operational efficiency, and competitive strengths, with each award recipient having a profound influence on their respective industries.

Media Contact

For further inquiries or interviews, please reach out to:

Xingwei Zhao

Associate Director of Public Relations Email: [email protected]



Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements

SOURCE Fangzhou Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED