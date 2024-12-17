Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:GWAV) Issues Chairman's Letter

Insiders made open purchases of more than 500,000 GWAV shares in December 2024

CHESAPEAKE, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: GWAV ) ("Greenwave" or the "Company"), a leading metal recycler in Virginia, North Carolina, and Ohio, released today the following letter to shareholders from Danny Meeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer:

Greenwave Shareholders,

Greenwave significantly strengthened its balance sheet from December 31, 2023 (audited) to September 30, 2024 (unaudited).

I am pleased to report Greenwave will enter 2025 in the strongest strategic and financial position in the history of the Company. Three areas of focus highlight Greenwave's excellent – and improving – fundamental business: (i) a very strong balance sheet , (ii) increasingly favorable US trade policies focused on boosting demand for domestic scrap metal , and (iii) upcoming Company milestones and catalysts that are expected to be transformative for Greenwave's fundamental business.

A Sound Balance Sheet

During the first nine months of 2024, Greenwave de-risked operations – significantly growing Company assets while reducing or eliminating certain liabilities.

From December 31, 2023 to September 30, 2024, Greenwave:



Grew current assets by 635%, from $2,689,761 to $19,767,085.

Decreased total liabilities by 64%, from $50,865,997 to $18,301,138. Increased shareholders' equity by $55,728,419, from a ($4,454,148) deficit to $51,274,271.

Government Contracts Driving Growth

Greenwave continues to prioritize government contracts as a key driver of revenue and cash flow growth . Recently, the Company secured:



A contract expected to generate $15–$35 million in revenue with Core Tree Care, Inc., related to a prime contract with the Army Corps of Engineers as part of the Hurricane Helene recovery efforts , through March 31, 2026.

An exclusive government contract for the recycling of 550,000 pounds of non-ferrous metal, estimated to boost Q4 2024 and Q1 2025 revenues by approximately $2 million . Multiple contracts for critical regional infrastructure projects such as the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel expansion , agreements with numerous municipalities to recycle abandoned cars , and fulfillment of several contracts awarded by the U.S. Federal Government .

Strategically located near

Naval Station Norfolk , the world's largest naval base, and the

Port of

Virginia , Greenwave taps into an abundant supply of prime scrap metal from defense contractors, shipyards, and logistics operations.

Upcoming Growth Catalysts

We believe Greenwave is set to benefit from the 2025 opening of

Nucor Corporation's

state-of-the-art steelmaking facility in

Lexington, North Carolina(1). The facility's staggering 430,000-ton annual processing capacity , consisting of nearly 100% recycled materials, will significantly increase regional demand for recycled steel(1).

A Leading North Carolina Scrap Metal Supplier

Greenwave stands as one of

North Carolina's

largest suppliers of recycled steel , operating five metal recycling facilities and an industry-leading American Pulverizer 60x85. The Company has a proven track record of supporting Nucor's operations , supplying its

Hertford

mill with steel for critical applications , including bridges, heavy equipment, and warships vital to American national security interests, including the

$13 billion

USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier(2).

Key Growth Drivers and Market Opportunities



Surging Regional Infrastructure Demand : Supported by recent federal investment, the South Atlantic Region is experiencing an unprecedented surge in construction projects, driving demand for recycled metals(3).

Domestic Market Shift : Greenwave projects 75% of revenue will stem from domestic sales in 2025, up from 41% over the previous four years, as President-elect Trump's anticipated tariffs and trade policies reshape global steel market dynamics. This transition is expected to result in very significant revenue growth and margin expansion. Sustainability Leadership : Operating 13 strategically located recycling facilities, Greenwave aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainable, domestically sourced ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The leading U.S. steel producers aim for more than 97% of their raw material to be composed of recycled metals (1)(4).

Positioning for a Strategic Transaction

Greenwave recently acquired the real estate for seven of its core facilities – thus reducing the Company's annual rent expenses by approximately

$1.7 million, enhancing cashflow and positioning the Company for potential high-value strategic transactions .

Unmatched Competitive Edge in the Metal Recycling Industry

Greenwave

holds a portfolio of highly coveted operational licenses for the Company's metal recycling facilities.

These licenses, often protected by grandfathered municipal codes, provide significant barriers to entry to competitors in Greenwave's tightly regulated markets.

Key highlights include:



Norfolk, VA Facility : Positioned near the largest U.S. Naval Base, Greenwave's Norfolk facility benefits from a steady influx of prime scrap metal and holds one of the only Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles automotive recycler/demolisher licenses in the city.

Virginia Beach, VA Facility : Greenwave operates the sole metal recycling facility in the state's largest city, Virginia Beach, strategically located near NAS Oceana and the region's thriving industrial core. Portsmouth, VA Facility : A cost-effective hub for domestic and international shipments due to its proximity to the Port of Virginia, the Company's Portsmouth facility holds a license protected by grandfathered regulations.

Twenty-year Relationship with Sims Metal

Greenwave generated

$20.7

and

$18.0 million

in revenue

from Sims Metal, the world's largest scrap metal company , in 2023 and 2022, respectively, underscoring market confidence.

Peer Benchmarking Supports Valuation Upside

Steelmakers are leading a wave of consolidation, securing the supply of raw materials to feed a projected increase of

16 million tons of annual capacity

in the coming years(5).



Sims Metal acquired Baltimore Scrap Corp. for $220 million in August 2023. Baltimore Scrap operates 17 yards, four shredders, and processes 600,000 metric tons of scrap each year(6).

Nucor acquired the assets of Garden Street Iron & Metal , including one feeder and one shredder yard, in 2023. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed(7).

Cleveland-Cliffs acquired Ferrous Processing and Trading Co. for $775 million in 2021. FPT is a leading U.S. processor, buyer, seller, and recycler of scrap metals(8). Steel Dynamics completed the acquisition of Roca Acero for $90 million in October 2022. Roca Acero's operations include five scrap processing facilities in Northern and central Mexico, with an annual processing capacity of approximately 850,000 gross tons(9).

Recent Insider Buying

Over the past two weeks, during an open trading window, several of our officers and directors purchased significant numbers of

Greenwave shares on the open market:



Greenwave's Chairman and CEO, Danny Meeks, purchased 377,002 shares of common stock at $0.66/share.

Independent Director Jason Adelman, an experienced investment banker, small cap investor and a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Cornell Law School, purchased 100,000 shares of common stock at $0.66/share. Audit Committee Chair Henry Sicignano III, a former CEO of Nasdaq-listed company and double-Harvard graduate (both undergraduate and MBA), purchased 100,000 shares of common stock at $0.659/share.

A Unique and Compelling Opportunity

In my twenty years working in the scrap metal industry, I have never been more bullish about the future prospects of our business . Greenwave is entering FY 2025 in an incredibly strong financial position, with optimal trade conditions, and numerous upcoming catalysts that are expected to be truly transformative for the Company.

The scrap metal industry is rapidly consolidating. We believe Greenwave's extensive footprint, grandfathered licenses, and relationships with key suppliers offer a unique and compelling opportunity for our company and shareholders.

Greenwave currently provides subsidiaries of Nucor Corporation, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., Sims Limited,

Georgia-Pacific, and several other steel producers, with a reliable supply of mill-ready shred, sourced from thousands of corporations, municipalities, and individuals in

Virginia,

North Carolina, and

Ohio.

Indeed, Greenwave is executing on all fronts and I am grateful for your continued support. We look forward to updating you on our progress and on important industry developments in the coming days and weeks.

In the meantime, the people of Greenwave wish you and your families a happy holiday season... and a healthy, prosperous New Year.

Sincerely,

Danny

Meeks

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc.