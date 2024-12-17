IIM Sambalpur Continues to lead on AI First, Women First and Society First: Sparking Roundtable Discussions on Beyond the Brand

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 16, 2024 – IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, in collaboration with NSE (National Stock Exchange) Academy hosted a thought-provoking Roundtable Discussion on "Beyond the Brand: Rethinking Strategies in the Era of Technology-Driven Disruption" at its Delhi Campus. The objective is of the roundtable is to connect student and industry leaders to navigate on how brands can redefine their branding strategies, market positioning, and customer relationships using tech while staying inclusive in their overall approach. This intriguing roundtable with industry and academia is aligned with many such steps that the institution has taken to include technology in its curriculum including introducing AI in classrooms.



The theme of this discussion examines the impact of technological advancements on the transformation of various industries such as e-commerce, digital marketing, and branding. Key topics such as the function of the metaverse in marketing, the digital transformation of supply chains, and the integration of AI-driven customer insights exemplify how organizations are enhancing customer loyalty and driving innovation.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, underscored the importance of integrating purpose-driven innovation, inclusivity, and resilience to create enduring impacts within dynamic markets. He said, "IIM Sambalpur has been at the forefront of integrating AI into educational settings to effect transformative changes. Our initial exploration focused on how AI could alter the traditional classroom environment by augmenting faculty roles. Research findings indicated a significant improvement in learning outcomes attributable to AI. To take this initiative forward, aligning with industry standards through the application of AI in education, IIM Sambalpur along with NSE Academy convened a panel of 35 industry leaders, including CHROs and CEOs from Spencers, Shopers Stop, BATA, TATA, KPMG, Deliotte, India Mart, ITC, Aditya Birla, Flipkart, IPE Global etc. to engage in a discussion on whether AI has implications for branding. The conversation identified three primary drivers of disruption in contemporary business: digitalization, decarbonization, and the democratization of startups. The dialogue centered on five critical pillars of innovation, emphasizing leadership, customer-centricity, societal impact, talent attraction, and technological infrastructure while underscoring the importance of visionary leadership in promoting adaptability and resilience in the digital era."

Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy, highlighting the importance of usage of tech said, “In alignment with the vision of three I’s: Innovation, Integrity, and Inclusiveness as articulated by IIM Sambalpur, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) similarly emphasize its commitment to three T’s: Transparency, Trust, and Technology. Imagine—30 years ago, following a major capital markets debacle in the country, some of the brightest minds in government, policymaking, academia, and industry came together to set up the first electronic trading platform for investors to access capital markets. Together, these principles guide NSE's approach toward creating a robust, inclusive financial ecosystem.” Furthermore, he remarked, “Rapid advancements in AI and digitalization have compressed decades of innovation into years. Businesses that embrace these changes secure their competitive edge and navigate the challenges of a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world."

Nishit Bansal, Vice President, Talent and Learning, Tata Consumer Products, said, “True business success goes beyond profitability; it encompasses the creation of a long-term positive impact on society. As envisioned by Jamshedji Tata, an esteemed Indian Industrialist and Philanthropist, the community is not just a stakeholder but a reason for the existence of the organization. In the contemporary dynamic landscape, a brand that prioritizes innovation alongside sustainability and provides inclusive experiences for employees differentiates, not through technological advancements but through its core values. It was heartening to hear about IIM Sambalpur’s focus on sustainability and diversity."

The panelists shared perspectives on leveraging emerging technologies to personalize customer interactions, build digital trust, and redefine market strategies by emphasizing the importance of purpose-driven values, diversity, and inclusion in attracting and retaining top talent. The discussion outlined strategies for organizations to navigate the rapidly changing business landscape.









