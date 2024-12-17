Zigly brings-in wholesome experiences for furry friends at Pet Fed Delhi

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16th December 2024: Zigly, a leading omnichannel pet care brand, celebrated the bond between pets and their parents at Pet Fed Delhi 2024. This much-anticipated event marked 10 years of successfully conducting Pet Fed in the National Capital. Taking place at NSIC Ground, Okhla, Delhi, the event witnessed one of the largest turnouts ever, with pet parents and their furry friends braving the cold winter weather to attend.



Zigly, as the power sponsor, showcased its premium brands at one of the event's largest stalls, featuring Zigly Lifestyle, FurPro grooming range, and the Applod treats and biscuits range, along with stylish accessories from the latest winter collection. A significant portion of the stall was dedicated as a play area for furry friends. The brand advocated the promotion of pet health and hygiene while creating memorable experiences through veterinary and grooming services offered at their stall.



Enhancing the experience for pets and their parents, Zigly provided free health check-ups and opportunities to participate in lucky draws. The brand delighted pet parents with event-exclusive discounts and promotions on its range of products and grooming services, offering an excellent opportunity to stock up on high-quality products at unbeatable prices.



Celebrating Zigly's participation in Pet Fed, Mr. Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO of Cosmo First, stated, “We are delighted to be part of Pet Fed Delhi as it allows us to come closer to the Zigly community, helping us learn and adapt to the needs of both pets and pet parents. Delhi experiences the harshest winters in the country, which is why we are proud to showcase our winter collection 2024 at this event. Just like previous iteration of Pet Fed at Bengaluru, we are happy to witness such a great turnout of our furry friends at the event in Delhi as well. It keeps us motivated to continue to strive towards our goal of a better pet care ecosystem.”



This year’s event was bigger and better than ever before, featuring a plethora of activities and attractions. Attendees enjoyed fancy dress competitions, lucky draws, and adoption zones, catering to both cats and dogs. The festival also featured numerous pet care brands, offering a wide range of products and services for pets.



The event was a true celebration of the pet community, bringing together pet parents, industry experts, and animal lovers for non-stop fun and learning. As Pet Fed Delhi 2024 wraps up, the excitement and joy shared by all attendees promises to linger, setting the stage for even more spectacular events in the future.









