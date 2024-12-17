Eric Trump unveils design for Trump Tower project in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN)

Eric Trump, son of President-elect Trump, unveiled a video rendering of a new Trump Tower project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.



Trump, who serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, shared the video on X, showcasing the company’s first major project in Saudi Arabia.



"Incredibly proud to officially launch a project that has been underway for many months, Trump Tower - Jeddah!" he wrote. "Thank you to our partners @dar_global – This will be our 5th project together and among the most luxurious buildings anywhere in the world!"



The video features a digital rendering of the future high-rise residential tower, prominently displaying the Trump name.



The project is being developed by the Trump Organization in partnership with Dar Global, an international luxury real estate developer.



According to a press release from July, the project is aimed at appealing to "the luxury Saudi Arabian market and international investors."



"This collaboration embodies our shared vision of creating landmark developments that exude luxury, quality, and sophistication," Trump stated in a statement at the time.

