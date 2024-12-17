XTB teams up with Tyson Fury for the rematch of the greatest heavyweight fight in history

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) 16th December 2024



XTB, a global fintech company that provides an online investment platform and mobile app, has announced that it joins forces with Tyson Fury for a highly anticipated rematch in what promises to be the biggest heavyweight showdown in boxing history. Fury is set to face Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch of May’s undisputed heavyweight title on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

XTB is known for its collaborations with world-class athletes like Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Iker Casillas, to name a few. This time, it decided to team up with Tyson Fury, who is seeking an opportunity to win back the undisputed heavyweight champion title. After the 12-round epic fight in May, sports fans around the globe are waiting for the blockbuster rematch. The global viewership for this second match is expected to captivate audiences again and surpass the record-breaking numbers of the first, which was watched by 560 million fans in 137 countries.

“I’m coming back to reclaim my throne. The last fight was a battle, but this rematch will be a war, and history will remember it. I’m proud to have XTB in my corner for a fight that fans around the world can’t afford to miss. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence and success, and I look forward to the opportunities it will bring for both of us” Tyson Fury commented on the partnership with XTB.

In addition to his achievements in the boxing ring, Fury is recognized for his distinctive personality on social media, boasting a combined fanbase of over 10 million followers across all platforms. Collaborating with Tyson Fury fits perfectly into XTB's global marketing strategy and establishing a presence at some of the world's most prestigious sporting events.

During the highly anticipated rematch, XTB’s logo will be prominently featured on Fury’s boxing shorts as well as on the outfits of his support team. This offers a significant opportunity to enhance XTB's brand visibility worldwide. The partnership is set to continue through 2025 featuring a variety of marketing activities.

As a global brand, we strive to engage in the world's foremost sports events that showcase our leading market position, extensive reach, and business goals. This highly anticipated rematch will capture the attention of sports fans around the world, and I am excited that we will be part of it - said Omar Arnaout, CEO of XTB.



The rematch of Fury vs Usyk will take place on Saturday, 21 December at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The sporting event will be streamed live on PPV as well as on various television channels in 137 countries.

The partnership between XTB and Tyson Fury was brokered by Nick Hunter of P11 Group.





