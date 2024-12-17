EsportsXO partners with Abu Dhabi Gaming to expand into MENA region

(MENAFN) EsportsXO, one of India’s leading eSports companies, has partnered with Abu Dhabi Gaming in a strategic move to expand into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This collaboration aims to foster the growth of the gaming ecosystem in Abu Dhabi while enabling both parties to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the rapidly growing eSports sector. As part of the agreement, EsportsXO will establish its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi.



The global eSports industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with projections estimating its value to reach USD397.21 billion by 2029. The MENA region is emerging as a promising hub for this sector due to its young, tech-savvy population and increasing interest in gaming. By setting up an official base in Abu Dhabi, EsportsXO is strategically positioning itself to leverage the region’s dynamic environment and unlock opportunities for further expansion.



Vikas Goel, Founder of EsportsXO, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “Partnering with Abu Dhabi Gaming is an important step for us as we look to strengthen our presence in one of the most vibrant gaming regions in the world. We are excited to contribute to the development of the gaming ecosystem, nurture local talent, and deliver world-class experiences to the MENA region.”



Abu Dhabi Gaming, a key player in developing the city’s eSports ecosystem, currently hosts over 100 specialized companies. With EsportsXO joining its network, it becomes the first eSports tournament platform within this ecosystem, paving the way for new opportunities and collaborations to drive innovation in the sector.

