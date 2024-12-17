Container Handling Equipment Market To Reach $11.8 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Container Handling Equipment to Reach $11.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Container Handling Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Carrier, Crane, Mobile carrier vehicles, and Automated equipment), Propulsion type (IC Engine, Electric, and Hybrid), Lifting Capacity (Less than 50 ton, 50-100 ton, and more than 100 ton), and End User (Ports, Container Freight Carrier, and Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global container handling equipment market size was valued at $7,451.46 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $11,845.17 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages -Prime determinants of growthThe global container handling equipment market has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by growth in global trade, and infrastructure development. Container handling equipment can handle substantial loads and oversized cargo and play a pivotal role in ports and container freight stations. Also, technological advancements, including automation of container handling equipment and the introduction of self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs), are projected to shape the industry's future, enhancing safety and efficiency.The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has had a negative impact on global trade. The conflict has generated an atmosphere of uncertainty which has had a severe impact on the global economy. The war not only has hampered trade flows but has also disrupted supply chains.These disruptions have caused a decline in trade volumes and increased costs for businesses, thereby reducing the need for container handling equipment. The container handling equipment market is expected to grow as the countries are searching for alternatives to meet the required demand for oil and food-related products and is anticipated to match the pre-war demand for container handling equipment.The crane segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on equipment type, the crane segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its numerous equipment offered within the crane segment such as overhead cranes, container cranes, mobile cranes, portal slewing cranes, rail mounted gantry (RMG) cranes, and rubber tire gantry (RTG) cranes, and the ability of each variety to handle different types of containers. However, the automated equipment segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to stack containers in high stacks, optimizing storage space and reducing the need for manual intervention. This automated equipment enhance productivity, reduce labor costs, minimize errors, and improve safety in container handling operations, thus creating demand in the container handling equipment market.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The IC engine segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on propulsion type, the IC engine segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the ease of availability of the fuel and the robust power provided by the IC engine powered container handling equipment. However, the electric segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to reduce emissions, minimize noise pollution, and improve energy efficiency.The more than 100 ton segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on lifting capacity, the more than 100-ton segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its ability to handle containers exceeding 100 ton and enabling the efficient movement of heavy cargo with ease, making it an attractive option for the ports and the container freight stations.The ports segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the ports segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the expansion of global trade and the ship's ability to carry large volume of containers are expected to boost the container handling equipment market in ports.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the high growth of industrialization coupled with the rise in the logistics sector in Asia-Pacific drives the demand for the container handling equipment in the region. However, the North American region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the region's thriving maritime industry and extensive international trade relationships. The demand for container handling equipment in North America is expected to witness growth rapidly.Key Developments:Leading companies are employing a range of strategies, including acquisition, agreement, expansion, partnership, contracts, and product launches, to fortify their market positions.In November 2023, Kalmar, a Cargotec company, entered into an agreement to supply Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) with 12 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers for use at their Kingston, Jamaica, terminal. The agreement aims to expand the company's presence in the African region.In September 2023, Palfinger AG collaborated with Steyr Automotive, where Steyr Automotive will assemble truck-mounted forklifts for Palfinger. This partnership is anticipated to address the growing demand for forklift trucks in the North American market.In August 2023, The Hyster Company designed and delivered a hydrogen fuel cell reachstacker for a trial project at the Port of Valencia in Spain. This Hyster reachstacker represents a groundbreaking zero-emission device that converts hydrogen into power through Nuvera's Fuel Cell Engine.In December 2022, CVS Ferrari SpA acquired the German distributor and service partner Reesink Schwerstapler GmbH from the Dutch firm Royal Reesink BV. This acquisition is expected to facilitate the company's network expansion in Germany.Key Highlights of the Report:The container handling equipment market study comprehensively covers regions such as North America, LAMEA, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The research includes regional and segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($million) over the projected period of 2023-2032.Integrating high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, the study adopts a research approach aimed at providing a comprehensive and balanced view of global markets. The goal is to assist stakeholders in making informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.The research involved a thorough review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This extensive review enhances understanding and insight into the market dynamics.Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) -Leading Market Players: -Cargotec Corporation.Liebherr GroupSany Group Co., Ltd.Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.Toyota Industries CorporationPALFINGER AGChina Communications Construction Company, Ltd.Tadano Ltd.CVS Ferrari S.P.A.Ambergate Invest Sverige AB.The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players in the global container handling equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Similar Reports We Have on Freight and Logistics Industry:Industrial Dust Collector MarketCeramic Tiles MarketCeramic Sanitary Ware MarketBattery Power Tools MarketCompressor Wheel MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.