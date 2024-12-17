Broadcast Equipment Market Manufacturers, Share To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Broadcasting equipment is a part of electrical machines and equipment, including Transmit-receive apparatus for radio, TV, and Television cameras, and Transmission apparatus for radio, and telephone. The broadcast types are and audio. Video requires images and is the most popular means of communication on television and the internet.

Market Dynamics Encoders for Multiple Formats, OTT Services and SaaS Solutions Soaring Market

A video encoder generally converts the analog or digital video format to another suitable digital video format which can be delivered to a decoder. These hardware encoders have been the dedicated processors which use a particular algorithm to encode video and data into streamable content. These solutions are available in smaller, portable boxes and larger permanent fixtures. The majority of professional broadcasters prefer to use these hardware encoders for live streaming as they specialize in hardware encoding, giving them an advantage over the software encoders.

These encoders are also being used with multiple cameras, which are used to produce content by the users. The ability of the encoders to handle multiple HD channels and send multiple destinations has been a significant aspect in applications like live event broadcasts that need to be broadcast on different media outlets. This demand is further boosted since broadcasters continue innovating and upgrading their infrastructure.

An OTT video delivery system consists of various video servers that store and stream content according to multiple formats defined by standards (e.g., HLS, HDS, HSS, and MPEG-DASH). The massive surge in OTT services has increased the use of multiple broadcast equipment products, such as SDI & HDSR encoders, video servers, etc. The growth of D2C offerings through OTT is driving the usage of cloud solutions. The rise of media streaming services is majorly fuelled by the increasing demand for subscription-based services, the increasing availability of region-specific content, and the creation of original content across the world.

Moreover, the rapid adoption of mobile devices and cloud-based services, along with the increasing penetration of OTT platforms and the incorporation of AI and machine learning to help regulate live streaming and provide insights on the consumer usage pattern, and partnerships to offer more region-specific content have propelled the growth of the market across various regions.



The broadcast market was apprehensive regarding the move from on-premise hardware to cloud-based systems. Using software as a service (SaaS) video delivery approach, operators can increase their workflow efficiency, reduce their costs by eliminating hardware dependence, and speed up the market for new channels and enhancements to the existing services. The leading disruptors deliver their content on a SaaS model to their viewers. With SaaS, operators can avoid the complexity typically associated with hardware and multi-vendor workflows. These services are pre-integrated and managed by the technology provider, reducing pressure on the operators to handle complex media processing tasks and enabling them to focus on increasing subscriber engagement and monetization.

Impact of COVID-19

Owing to the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, the market is noted to be benefitted from an economic revival and the transition to IP and Cloud-based solutions. The industry has accepted new habits and ways of working that have settled for most broadcast and media organizations. Cloud infrastructure is anticipated to continue supporting remote workflows and reducing dependency on on-premises systems. For broadcasters, the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of distributed workflows for better operational agility. Broadcast professionals are leveraging IP streaming technology to collaborate with their peers, whether it is for remote production, remote collaboration, or any remote operation.

Conferencing tools like Zoom grew up globally, facilitating users to effectively conduct several virtual business meetings. For example, Microsoft saw a 500% increase in Microsoft Teams meetings in China after the outbreak. News broadcasting is already changing to the lockdown requirements of several nations, with several programs worldwide gathering experts' input through many consumer video technologies. Broadcasting Technologies also enabled programs and concerts during the pandemic scenario.

Regional Analysis of Global Broadcast Equipment Market

North America is dominating the global broadcast equipment market during the forecast period due to increasing number of satellite and cable television channels, increasing adoption of OTT services and shift towards Saas. The North American broadcast equipment market was valued at USD 2 million in 2021 and is expected to value at USD 3 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6%. Europe will account for the second-largest market share and was valued at USD 1 million in 2021, owing to the increasing adoption of IoT devices and OTT subscriptions, penetration of the internet, and investments made by local vendors.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing steady growth. Adoption of smart devices, OTT subscriptions, and the development of new radio stations will boost the market share. Latin America and Middle East & Africa will account for competitively low growth, with low-speed internet facilities and underdeveloped infrastructures.

Key Highlights

The global broadcast equipment market size was valued at

USD 5.54 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 5.87 billion in 2025

to

USD

9.36 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of

6% during the forecast period (2025-2033).



Based on the technology, the digital broadcasting segment is the major shareholder in the global broadcast equipment market. The segment is projected to generate USD 7 million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2030.

Based on type, the encoders segment is the highest market share holder in the global broadcast equipment market. The segment is projected to generate USD 3 million in 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2030. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is valued at USD 3 million by 2030 at a CAGR 6% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players



Cisco Systems Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget

LM Ericsson

Evertz Microsystems Ltd

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

Grass Valley

Harmonic Inc.

Clyde Broadcast

Sencore Inc.

Eletec Broadcast Telecom SARL

AVL Technologies Inc. ETL Systems Ltd

Recent Developments



In May 2021 , EVS Broadcast Equipment SA acquired Axon, a broadcast network infrastructure company.

In April 2021 , Harmonic announced collaboration with Mascon, a Telus brand in Canada. The company is using Harmonic's CableOS Cloud-Native Core Platform to provide enhanced broadband experiences to its subscribers.

In June 2021 , NBC Sports Group partnered with Grass Valley at its headquarters in Stamford, CT. The approach uses the power of open-architecture IP technology to leverage

the Dynamic IP Blueprint from Grass Valley.

In June 2021 , Cisco offered multi-SaaS integration and a hypervisor option. Cisco's Intersight SaaS management platform has the ability to interact and use the functions of other SaaS products.

In June 2021 , Sencore added RIST, the latest in internet distribution protocols to the Sencore DMG 7000.

In June 2021 , Ericsson's technology experts partnered with academic and industry partners to develop and build a new multi-antenna-based innovative connectivity platform for future 6G systems called Reindeer.

In February 2021 , Evertz released the XPS Series, a UHD/3G/HD streaming platform shared over IP networks.

In January 2021 , Electec announced the DDS digital broadcast FM transmitters and DDS radio digital FM modulator, available at 88-108 MHz frequency modulation 30 to 600 watts and 1.2 kilowatts for commercial and community radio stations.

Segmentation

By Technology



Analog Broadcasting Digital Broadcasting



Dish Antennas

Switchers

Video Servers

Encoders

Transmitters and Repeaters Other Products



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

By ProductBy Region