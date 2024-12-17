Constitutional Court Schedules Hearing On Appeal For January 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The next meeting of the Chamber of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan took place, during which a ruling was adopted regarding an appeal from the Baku Court of Appeal, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Constitutional Court, the appeal concerns the interpretation of Articles 110.1 and 485.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, in accordance with Part VI of Article 130 of the and Article 7.1 of the Law "On the Constitutional Court."

The case will be reviewed on its merits at a meeting of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court, with the participation of the parties, scheduled for January 21, 2025.