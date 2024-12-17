عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Constitutional Court Schedules Hearing On Appeal For January 2025

Constitutional Court Schedules Hearing On Appeal For January 2025


12/17/2024 3:12:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The next meeting of the Chamber of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan took place, during which a ruling was adopted regarding an appeal from the Baku Court of Appeal, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Constitutional Court, the appeal concerns the interpretation of Articles 110.1 and 485.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, in accordance with Part VI of Article 130 of the constitution and Article 7.1 of the Law "On the Constitutional Court."

The case will be reviewed on its merits at a meeting of the Plenum of the Constitutional Court, with the participation of the parties, scheduled for January 21, 2025.

MENAFN17122024000195011045ID1109000732


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search