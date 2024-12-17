Constitutional Court Schedules Hearing On Appeal For January 2025
The next meeting of the Chamber of the Constitutional Court of
the Republic of Azerbaijan took place, during which a ruling was
adopted regarding an appeal from the Baku Court of Appeal,
Azernews reports.
According to the press service of the Constitutional Court, the
appeal concerns the interpretation of Articles 110.1 and 485.2 of
the Code of Administrative Offenses, in accordance with Part VI of
Article 130 of the constitution and Article 7.1 of the Law "On the
Constitutional Court."
The case will be reviewed on its merits at a meeting of the
Plenum of the Constitutional Court, with the participation of the
parties, scheduled for January 21, 2025.
