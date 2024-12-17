University Of Hartford Adopts Sectra's Service To Improve Education And Speed Up Onboarding Of Radiographers

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company

Sectra

(STO: SECT B) will provide its for medical education, Sectra Education Portal, to the University of Hartford in the US. By enabling radiologic students, also known as radiographer students, to use the platform, they gain hands-on experience with real clinical cases, using advanced imaging IT tools common in hospitals. This will provide students with more training possibilities, enabling them to get started faster when they enter working life.

The University of Hartford, located in West Hartford, Connecticut, is a private university known for its diverse academic programs. It enrolls approximately 6,000 students.



Daniel DeMaio, Director of the University's Radiologic Technology program, says: "This new platform will be an exciting new resource for our radiologic technology students. The field is already highly competitive, and our students enjoy nearly 100 percent job placement within 12 months of graduation. With Sectra's education portal, we can complement time spent in the hospital with effective, interactive, digital studying ensuring that students have the experience they need to succeed."



The contract for the Sectra Education Portal was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year and will provide the University with a realistic Sectra PACS-environment with advanced visualization and diagnostic tools, as well as a multidisciplinary library of real anatomical and clinical cases. This will allow users to study cases that mimic real-life experiences in the diagnosis, treatment planning and monitoring of a wide range of medical conditions.

"Sectra has delivered our solutions for hospital enterprise imaging in Hartford for many years, and I am now excited to extend our support to the University of Hartford. This will enable the University to effectively build classes based on fully realistic anonymized clinical cases which will lead to graduates with strong understanding of the perspectives, procedures and tools used in the clinical environment and thereby able to contribute immediately when starting their professional career," says Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education.

The Sectra Education Portal is a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service platform that enables learning in a fully realistic enterprise imaging environment with diagnostic and visualization tools from anywhere. The portal is used in over 60 countries for education and learning within anatomy, radiology, histopathology, traumatology, orthopedics, oncology, surgery and other specialties. The portal allows access to a large number of anonymized medical cases and images that have been collected in collaboration with Sectra's customers that can be combined with own material.



About Sectra

Sectra assists hospitals throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, universities and institutions to boost medical education, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. Thereby, Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit

Sectra's website .

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0)705 23 52 27

Johan Carlegrim, President of Sectra's business unit Medical Education, 46 (0)70 329 69 30

