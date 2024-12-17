Titan OS Partners With Little Dot Studios For The Launch Of Six New Free Streaming Channels

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Little Studios x Titan OS

Little Dot Studios TV Set

Real Crime, Real Wild, The Chat Show Channel, History Hit, Wonder and Don't Tell the Bride will be available in the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Barcelona, 17th December, 2024 - Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, announced its partnership with Little Dot Studios, an award-winning content studio and digital network. This collaboration brings six FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels to Titan OS's growing free streaming content lineup and will allow for cross-monetisation of CTV inventory.

The six FAST channels-Real Crime, Real Wild, The Chat Show Channel, History Hit, Wonder, and Don't Tell the Bride -will be available to audiences across the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands and the Nordics through Titan OS.

The channel lineup is available on Philips Titan OS-powered devices as well as the high-quality channel selection Titan OS offers on selected Sony Android TVs. This reach will soon be extended to JVC and other leading TV brands.

With this launch, Titan OS reinforces its mission to make content discovery easier by offering a wide variety of entertainment for all tastes. The line-up spans multiple genres, from nature to exciting true crime and history documentaries, to movies and entertainment TV shows.

Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS, stated: "We are committed to continually expanding our content portfolio with diverse, high-quality channels providing users with a greater range of choices. Little Dot Studios has great expertise in the FAST business and a deep understanding of audience needs, so we're very excited to work together to deliver exceptional content while supporting the distribution and monetisation of their offerings”.

Richard Young, MD of History Hit & FAST Channels at Little Dot Studios, added:“This partnership with Titan OS allows us to bring our range of FAST channels to more viewers across Europe. By combining Titan OS's innovative platform with our premium content, we're able to reach diverse audiences and expand the footprint of our channel brands while unlocking new monetisation opportunities across our respective channel networks.”

The channels are seamlessly accessible through Titan OS's integrated Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) and home page navigation tools.

Titan OS remains committed to expanding its content portfolio and consistently delivering high-quality, localised entertainment. Content partnerships are underway for further content rollouts.

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About Little Dot Studios

Little Dot Studios is an award-winning content studio and digital media network established in 2013.

Specialising in creating meaningful connections between premium content and digital audiences, Little Dot Studios engages, grows, and monetises digital audiences on social platforms and connected devices through data-driven, broadcast-quality creative.

Made up of digital experts, platform specialists and content superfans across the UK, US, Germany and ANZ, Little Dot Studios works with the world's most recognised TV, sports and consumer brands, creating premium digital video, podcast and social content for more than 700 social channels globally and responsible for over ten billion organic views per month.

Little Dot Studios runs its digital broadcast network of more than 80 channel brands across social platforms as well as eight FAST channels across streaming platforms. Licensing over 20,000 hours of hand-picked long-form content, the network is watched by over 45 million subscribers and reaches over 125 million unique viewers every month.

Little Dot Studios incorporates sports-specialist production arm WING and owns broadcaster Dan Snow's History Hit podcast network and SVOD service, as well as social media reporting and analytics platform Locowise.

Little Dot Studios is verified carbon neutral since inception (or day dot). It measures and reports on its carbon footprint annually and implements policies to reduce environmental impact. On track to be net-zero by 2025.

Little Dot Studios is an All3Media company.





