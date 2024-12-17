Radisson Hotel Group Appoints Rashna Kapadi As Director Of Design And Technical Services For South Asia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Rashna Kapadi as the new Director of Design and Technical Services for South Asia. In her new role, Rashna will lead the design strategies and implementation for the Group's South Asia portfolio, driving innovative projects that elevate guest experiences and set new benchmarks in hospitality design.



With over 24 years of expertise in architecture, interior design, urban planning, and landscape design, Rashna brings a wealth of experience across luxury and budget hospitality, institutional developments, and mixed-use projects. Her visionary approach and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with Group's dedication to creating exceptional, guest-focused environments.



"We are happy to welcome Rashna to Radisson Hotel Group. Her extensive experience and innovative design perspective will play a vital role in enhancing our brand's ethos. Rashna's leadership will ensure our properties continue to reflect outstanding design that resonates with our values and elevates the guest experience" said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia.



Rashna has an extensive history of successful projects and leadership roles, having previously contributed to organizations such as IMK Architects, Mahindra Holidays, DSP Architects, Chalet Hotels, and K Raheja Corp. Her expertise encompasses greenfield, brownfield, and renovation projects, with a strong focus on sustainable design and customer-centric solutions. She has also collaborated on the development of several renowned hotel chains, including Marriott, Hyatt, Lemon Tree, Taj, Accor, Citrus, and Club Mahindra.



"I am honored to join Radisson Hotel Group during such an exciting phase of growth. Group's focus on exceptional service and frugal yet sophisticated designs are truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the team to push creative boundaries and craft memorable, immersive spaces that delight our guests across the region." said, Rashna Kapadi, Design & Technical Services Director, Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia.



Rashna's creativity and expertise are set to shape the future of Radisson Hotel Group's design landscape in South Asia, underscoring the brand's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and guest satisfaction.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 194 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR, while over 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels in over 114 destinations across India, Radisson Hotel Group has properties located within a 4-hour drive of each other. The Group has successfully introduced various brands to the growing Indian market, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.





