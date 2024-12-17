Two Policemen Martyred In Terrorist Attack On Chakesar Police Checkpost

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) SHANGLA: Two personnel were martyred, and two others sustained injuries in a attack on a police checkpost in the Chakesar area of Shangla district.

According to police, terrorists targeted the Gananagar police checkpost with a hand grenade, resulting in the martyrdom of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Hassan Khan and Constable Nisar Khan. The include Munshi Arshad Khan and Constable Riffat.

The injured personnel were shifted to Battagram Hospital for treatment.

Further investigations are underway, and security in the area has been tightened following the incident.