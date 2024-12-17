Ashoka University Launches State-of-the-Art Imaging Facility in Partnership with ZEISS India

(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 16 December 2024: Ashoka University proudly announces the launch of the state-of-the-art ‘Ashoka-ZEISS Core Imaging Facility’ a milestone in advancing scientific research and academic excellence.



Established in collaboration with this cutting-edge facility reinforces Ashoka’s commitment to becoming a premier hub for scientific innovation and education in India. This partnership, formalized through Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), combines Ashoka’s pursuit of research excellence with ZEISS’s expertise in optical systems and optoelectronics.



The ‘Ashoka-ZEISS Core Imaging Facility,’ a first-of-its-kind in India, marks ZEISS India’s inaugural collaboration with a university. Equipped with advanced microscopy technologies such as High Resolution, Super Resolution, and High Content microscopes, the facility is set to revolutionize research across fields like cell biology, biophysics, soft condensed matter, and structural biology.



Speaking at the inauguration, Nobel Laureate Dr. Jack Szostak emphasized the interdisciplinary potential of the facility, saying, “At its core, the ZEISS Imaging Facility represents the spirit of collaboration, bringing together the brightest minds from biology, physics, and engineering to unravel the complexities of our world. By blending state-of-the-art technology with expert support, the facility isn’t just solving scientific questions—it’s building bridges across disciplines to shape the future of innovation.”



Mr. Ashok Trivedi, Founder of the Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, while speaking at the inauguration of the state-of-the-art facility said, “The Ashoka ZEISS Imaging Microscopy Facility is more than a collection of advanced instruments; it’s a gateway to visualizing life at its most fundamental levels, enabling discoveries that were once beyond imagination. This facility sets a new standard for imaging and microscopy by offering researchers the power to see the unseen, empowering groundbreaking work across disciplines.



In his inaugural address, Somak Raychaudhury, Vice Chancellor, Ashoka University said, “We are thrilled to establish the Core Imaging Facility in partnership with ZEISS, giving researchers and students access to highly advanced microscopic technology essential for groundbreaking discoveries. The facility will house the latest microscopes that only a handful of labs currently possess in the country. This partnership is a step in Ashoka University’s mission to position India as a global leader in scientific research.”



Located at Ashoka University’s Sonipat campus, the facility features four advanced ZEISS microscopes: Lattice Lightsheet 7, Elyra 7 LS (Lattice SIM2), LSM 980 NLO, and Cell Discoverer 7 with LSM 900 Airyscan. These cutting-edge instruments will provide hands-on access to Ashoka’s students and researchers and will be available to users across India at no cost for the next few years.



Along with the access to these advanced instruments, ZEISS will provide Expert System Operators at the facility to guide researchers in effectively using the microscopes, ensuring optimal results. The collaboration also includes initiatives to engage and support the broader Indian research community through periodic microscopy courses, workshops, and conferences tailored for STEM students.



Martin Fischer, Head of Global Sales & Service, Chief Sales Officer (CSO), Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH, said, “At ZEISS, we believe that technology becomes truly meaningful when it empowers people to push boundaries and explore the unknown. Partnering with Ashoka University is a proud moment for us. This state-of-the-art imaging facility isn’t just about advanced microscopes – it is about enabling researchers to uncover insights that were once out of reach. I am excited to see how this collaboration will inspire groundbreaking discoveries and equip the next generation of scientists in India with the technologies they need to shape the future of research.”



Highlighting more on the partnership, Amarjeet Singh Tak, Head of Research Microscopy Solutions, ZEISS India and Neighbouring Countries, said, “The partnership with Ashoka University signifies a momentous union between ZEISS’s rich legacy in microscopy solutions and the academic prowess of the university. ZEISS has been at the forefront of microscopy innovation for over 175 years, and this collaboration is a testament to our commitment to bridging the gap between industry and students’ community while advancing scientific research in India. The Core Imaging Facility by ZEISS at Ashoka University will not only showcase ZEISS’s cutting-edge technology but also serve as a testament to our enduring heritage in microscopy solutions. We believe that by combining our expertise with the academic excellence of Ashoka University, we can create a platform that fosters groundbreaking discoveries and sets new standards in scientific exploration.”



Commenting on the launch of the facility, K Vijay Raghavan, Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, and Chair, Science Advisory Council, Ashoka University said, “Much of today’s science—from materials research, biological sciences, medicine, all the way to astronomy— requires the collection of quality images and their analysis. The ZEISS facility at Ashoka University is a groundbreaking initiative that will advance the use of cutting-edge microscopy in the country. Through teaching, training and research, this collaboration paves a new and essential path at the forefront of scientific discovery”.



The event also featured renowned researchers, including Yamuna Krishnan from University of Chicago, Priyamvada Natarajan from Yale University, and Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2009, Jack Szostak, from University of Chicago. They delivered insightful lectures to the gathered guests, students and researchers.



The ‘Ashoka-ZEISS Core Imaging Facility’ is poised to foster a dynamic research ecosystem, propelling Ashoka University to the forefront of scientific discovery in India and beyond.







