Stove Kraft Ltd. Announces the Launch of the Super Khush 2025 Sale for its popular ‘Pigeon’ Brand

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, 16th December 2024: Stove Kraft Ltd., one of India's leading kitchen and home appliances manufacturers, has launched its much anticipated ‘Super Khush 2025 Sale’ for its popular ‘Pigeon’ brand. The sale offers customers unbeatable combo offers at the price of Rs. 2025/- to welcome the new year with the high-quality, innovative appliances and kitchen products from Pigeon. Each combo provides savings of up to 60% on MRP, enabling customers to equip either their own kitchens or even gift their loved ones with thoughtful gifts for New Year.

The ‘Super Khush 2025 Sale’ will feature incredible deals on Pigeon’s wide array of products, including its Cookware range consisting of Pressure Cookers, Non-stick pans and Tawas as well as its appliances such as Ovens, Blenders, Mixers, and Electric Rice Cookers etc.

“The Super Khush 2025 Sale is our way of thanking customers for their trust in the Pigeon brand for more than two decades. This sale will allow more households to experience the quality and innovation behind the Pigeon brand, along with enjoying some great savings.” said Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stove Kraft Ltd.

The Super Khush 2025 Sale will be launched this month and the combos will be available across more than 125,000 retail outlets across the country. Customers can also pick up the products at the 200+ Pigeon Exclusive Brand Outlets that are now open in all major cities in the country giving customers nationwide access to these fantastic offers.

Celebrating 25 years since its inception, Pigeon has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and reliability. Stove Kraft Ltd., the parent company of Pigeon has also recently launched innovative products such Air Fryers and a range of Cast Iron cookware for health-conscious consumers.

About Stove Kraft Limited

Stove Kraft Limited (NSE/BSE: Stovekraft) is recognized as India's leading kitchen appliances brand, founded by Mr. Rajendra J Gandhi. Since its humble beginnings with kerosene wick stoves in 1994, the company has expanded its portfolio to over 1,000 products across its renowned brands—Pigeon, Gilma, Black + Decker, and Pigeon LED. With an annual turnover exceeding INR 1,300 Cr., Stovekraft boasts a robust distribution network comprising 600 distributors, over 1,25,000 retail touchpoints, 200 company-owned Pigeon Exclusive retail stores, and 60 Exclusive GILMA stores nationwide.



Stovekraft's global reach extends to 20+ countries, including the USA, the Middle East, and Africa, catering to major global clients like Walmart and Big Lots. The company operates the largest kitchen appliances manufacturing facility in the Harohalli Industrial Area near Bengaluru, with a second unit located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.





