US CENTCOM Conducts Precision Airstrike Against Houthi Facility In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINTGTON, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces carried out a precision targeting a Houthi-operated facility in Yemen.

In a statement posted on Monday on X, CENTCOM stated "U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a precision airstrike against a key command and control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sana'a, Yemen."

"The targeted facility was a hub for coordinating Houthi operations, such as against U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," the statement added.

CENTCOM emphasized that the strike reflects the US' ongoing commitment to safeguard US personnel, coalition forces, regional partners, and international shipping.

Since the beginning of 2024, the US and the UK have been conducting airstrikes against Houthi positions in various regions across Yemen. (end)

