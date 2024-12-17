(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Water is used in almost all industrial sectors – be it manufacturing, power generation, or petrochemical – for the purpose of processing, diluting, fabricating, cooling, product transportation, cleaning, and heat exchange (as a media). In most industrial processes, water is used as a coolant to reduce the temperature, and recycled water is recycled and reutilized in other processes. Different industries opt for a multitude of cooling systems such as chillers, large-scale cooling towers, and heat exchangers.



The global industrial cooling systems size was valued at

USD 23.22 billion in 2024

and is estimated to grow from

USD 24.55 billion in 2025

to reach

USD 38.34 billion by 2033,

growing at a

CAGR of 5.73%

during the forecast period

(2025–2033).

Market Dynamics

Industrial Cooling System Market to Grow in Tandem with Industrialization, With Manufacturing & Energy Sectors Accounting for a Bulk of the Growth

Increasing industrialization and the utilization of water in industrial processes have provided a fillip to the demand for industrial water cooling systems . Manufacturing and energy production industries together account for up to 70% of the total water use in most countries. The power sector is a key consumer of industrial cooling systems; the amount of water consumed in the sector is substantial, and as per analysis by a WEO (World Energy Outlook) analysis, it is expected to increase by 60% from 2014 to 2040. In light of this, it can be concluded that the increasing number of power plants globally will augment the adoption of industrial cooling systems in years to come.

Thermal power plants largely drive the water withdrawal intensity of India's power sector. The withdrawal intensity of solar PV in India is around 0.08 m3 /MWh – a mere 0.5% of the thermal average, while for wind, the water withdrawal is zero.

Power Generation to Account for a Large Share of the Pie, With the Water Consumed in Energy Production Slated to Increase by 20–35% in the Future

The evaporating cooling system segment is expected to register a relatively high CAGR during the forecast period. Direct evaporative cooling involves cooling and humidifying fresh air taken from an AHU. The high efficiency offered by these systems drives their adoption among various end-use industries such as food and beverage and pharmaceutical, among others.

Automotive, chemical, food and beverage, metalworking, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, pulp and paper, and utility and power are the key applications studied in this report on the industrial cooling system market. Automotive and power generation segments dominate the market, backed by the growing manufacturing base in emerging regions across the globe with cheap labor and operational cost. Water employed in energy production is expected to increase between 20% and 35% to meet future energy needs by 2030.

Regional analysis

Emerging Economies in Asia-Pacific to Register Strong Growth

Asia-Pacific's industrial cooling system market accounted for the highest share in 2018, and the region is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Growth momentum in the region is largely driven by the shifting of manufacturing plants such as Thermal Care Inc. to China, Japan, and India, among other countries in the region, with players seeking to leverage the low cost of labor. Ongoing trends in power generation and focus on greener and innovative buildings, alternatives, and solutions also provide impetus to market growth in the region.

Competitive Players

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd.Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.Berg Chilling Systems Inc.Black Box CorporationSPX CorporationStar Cooling Towers Pvt. Ltd.STULZ GmbHThermal Care Inc.Johnson Controls International PLCTrane TechnologiesDaikin Industries Ltd.Cool Systems Inc.Munters GroupLennox International Inc.Evapco Inc.Guntner GmbH & Co. KG Recent Developments

October 2024 -

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the industry's first 100% fanless direct liquid cooling systems architecture, designed to enhance the energy and cost efficiency of large-scale AI deployments. This new technology, revealed at HPE's AI Day, addresses the growing power consumption challenges in AI systems. The cooling system offers up to a 90% reduction in cooling power consumption compared to traditional air-cooled systems while supporting high-density AI workloads.

Segmentation

By Product Type



Air Cooling

Evaporative Cooling

Hybrid Cooling Water Cooling

By Application



Automotive

Chemical

Food & Beverage

Metalworking

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & Paper Utility & Power

By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico

Europe



U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

MEA



Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE Rest of MEA