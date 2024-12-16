Hacker Industries Inc. Renews Its Long-Time Commitment To The Most Trusted Evaluation Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hacker Industries, is proud to announce our continued partnership with

ICC-ESL through the renewal of our contract. This ongoing collaboration ensures that we maintain the most current code approvals, significantly enhancing our speed to due to the efficient ICC-ES listing process.

Our renewal with ICC-ESR will further support the acceptance of our FIRM-FILL® Brand Gypsum Underlayments and Sound Control Mats across all multifamily projects by ensuring these products meet rigorous code standards and are evaluated comprehensively. This commitment spans from design through to operations and construction, reinforcing the safety and reliability of the building products we offer to our community.

With over 30 years of experience in adapting to evolving building standards, Hacker Industries,Inc. relies on ICC to evaluate each project, upholding safety and compliance with our certifications. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership and delivering high-quality, code-compliant solutions.

About Hacker Industries, Inc.

Hacker Industries, Inc. was established upon the simple belief that when given a choice of floor underlayments, the building community would choose the product of greater value. Hacker Floor Underlayments and sound control mats are listed in over 100 UL floor/ceiling assembly systems designed to achieve excellent STC and IIC sound ratings. With over three billion square feet installed since 1983, Hacker Floor Underlayments are the proven choice to provide a durable, flat floor surface ideal for virtually any finished floor covering.

For more information about Hacker Industries, Inc. call (800) 642-3455, visit

or email [email protected] .

