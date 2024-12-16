Yemen's Houthis Claim Striking Military Target In Tel Aviv With“Hypersonic Missile”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Dec 17 (NNN-SABA) – Yemen's Houthis, said in a statement yesterday that, they have launched a“hypersonic missile” towards Israel, hitting a military target in Tel Aviv.

“In support to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, we carried out a military operation targeting a military target of the Zionist Israeli enemy, in the occupied Jaffa area, with a hypersonic ballistic missile,” Houthi military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said in the statement, referring to Tel Aviv.

“The operation has successfully achieved its objectives,” he claimed.

The Houthis“will continue to carry out more military operations against the Israeli regime,” he said, adding that,“these operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted.”

Earlier in the day, Israeli media reported that, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, after a rocket was fired from Yemen.

Also yesterday, two Yemeni government military sources told Xinhua that, the U.S.-British coalition, launched a missile strike at a mobile rocket launcher of the Houthis, in the area of Bahis, in north-western Yemen's Hajjah province, off the Red Sea.

Houthi-run al-Masirah TV confirmed the strike, but said, it was carried out by a fighter jet of the coalition.

On Sunday, the Houthi military authorities said that, the U.S. and British aircraft have conducted“a new aggression” against targets in the adjacent province of Hodeidah. Medics told Xinhua, at least five Houthi fighters were killed and seven others wounded in the strike.

The U.S. side has yet to comment on these alleged strikes.– NNN-SABA