SW Sustainability Solutions Partners With Critical Care Marketing To Bring Sustainable, Exam-Grade Gloves To Healthcare

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SW Sustainability Solutions, a global leader in sustainable hand protection, is proud to announce our partnership with Critical Care Marketing, LLC, effective October 24, 2024 This partnership will expand access to SW's industry-leading sustainable gloves, TrueForm Nitrile Exam Gloves, for healthcare providers nationwide, enabling these organizations to meet their sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals, enhance their sustainability initiatives, and achieve significant cost savings.Critical Care Marketing, with over 40 years of expertise in healthcare sales and a strong network across hospitals, surgery centers, and VA facilities, will leverage its industry connections to bring SW's advanced glove technology to the healthcare market. This collaboration will ensure healthcare providers have access to gloves designed to support critical needs such as chemical compatibility, sweat management, and durability, all while upholding optimal safety, sustainability, and ESG standards.Critical Care Marketing's team brings deep expertise in healthcare supply chain management and an extensive network within Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs). Their experience and strategic approach make them an ideal partner for SW's mission to provide sustainable, cost-effective solutions that benefit both patient safety and the planet.SW Sustainability Solutions, Inc. was recognized with a Breakthrough Technology designation from Premier for its exam gloves. This designation is awarded to innovations that offer a major advantage in terms of patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational excellence.SW Sustainability Solutions offers the largest sustainable glove portfolio in the industry, featuring innovative technologies like EcoTek® for sustainability and reduced emissions when incinerated, pH Natural® for skin health, and EnerGel® for skin hydration. These gloves are clinically tested and include the Low Dermatitis Potential (LDP) claim, an FDA-approved certification that confirms the gloves have been clinically tested and show a reduced potential to cause skin irritation. Additionally, these TrueForm gloves are tested for use with chemotherapy drugs and chemical permeation according to ASTM D6978, with breakthrough times (BTT) >240 minutes. The design of the gloves, combined with Flat Stacked Dispensing, further reduces waste, ensuring healthcare facilities can adopt high-quality, sustainable solutions that align with their ESG objectives“At SW, we are committed to advancing hand protection that is not only effective but also responsible,” said Belle Chou, President at SW Sustainability Solutions.“Through this partnership with Critical Care Marketing, we are excited to expand our reach and help healthcare providers protect both their teams and the planet while supporting their ESG commitments.”SW Sustainability Solutions is the only B Corp-certified glove manufacturer with targets for reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, underscoring our leadership in sustainability and corporate responsibility. This certification demonstrates our commitment to meaningful environmental impact, from reducing carbon emissions across our supply chain to implementing sustainable practices in all areas of our business, in alignment with global ESG standards.About SW Sustainability SolutionsSW Sustainability Solutions is a global leader in sustainable hand protection, committed to innovation, safety, and environmental responsibility. With certifications such as B Corp, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and ISO 14001, we deliver high-performance, sustainable gloves that help advance sustainability goals and enhance ESG outcomes. To learn more visit swssglobalAbout Critical Care Marketing, LLCCritical Care Marketing is a premier healthcare marketing firm with a 40-year history of connecting providers to high-quality medical products. With deep expertise in GPOs and healthcare networks, Critical Care Marketing is a trusted partner for delivering reliable and innovative solutions across the healthcare sector. To learn more, visit

Marketing Department

SW

+ +1 5104298692

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.