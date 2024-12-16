Bradley/Grombacher: Negligence Lawsuit Alleges Roblox, Epic Games Prays On Young Minds, Creating Addiction Among Minors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roblox Corporation and Epic Games were sued in Los Angeles Superior Court in a lawsuit alleging negligence on the part of these game makers for implementing programing that increased the known risks games pose to minors. The lawsuit also alleges fraud, product liability, intentional misrepresentation and more.

Roblox is an game created by Roblox Corporation allowing uses to program and play games created by themselves or other users. Epic Games created a game called Fortnite which is another online video game. In both games, users can make in-game purchases of varying dollar amounts to further they advancement through the game.

The suit was filed on behalf of a mother of a minor who started playing these games at 8-years-old, and who is alleged to have developed an increasing, incontrollable, compulsive and addictive behaviors.

According the lawsuit, the makers of Roblox and Fortnite failed to warn parents or minors of the potential risks or create any proper safeguards. The lawsuit further alleges that the more time an individual spends playing these games, there is an increased likelihood that individual will make in-game purchases which increases the game-makers' revenues. The lawsuit alleges these game-makers manipulate younger minds to cause them to further purchase varying features.

"Roblox Corporation and Epic Games are transforming children into ATMs by failing to implement simple safety measures such as adequate parental controls, warnings, or even something as simple as opt-in limits on time minors can spend in these games," said lead attorney Kiley Grombacher of Bradley Grombacher. "Studies clearly show the dangers posed to young minds, but these corporations are putting profits over children every single day."

The lawsuit sites a study done over decades the clearly shows the addictive nature of video games on young minds. This study, from The Oxford Handbook of Digital Technologies and Mental Health, states "excessive gaming can have potentially damaging effects on individuals who appear to display compulsive and/or addictive behavior similar to other more traditional addictions."

The suit further sites various studies that point out how video games severely impact adolescent minds, including a loss of grey matter.

The case is Evette Gibson v. Roblox Corp, Epic Games, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 23STCV32897.

