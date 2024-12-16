Crowd Analytics Market : From $912.68 Million In 2020 To $5.7 Billion By 2030 Growing At A CAGR Of 20.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Crowd Analytics Market Share, Size, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solutions, by Deployment Mode, by Application, by End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030".



The global crowd analytics market size was valued at $912.68 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.4% from 2021 to 2030.



By deployment model, the cloud segment is expected to grow a fastest CAGR during the crowd analytics market forecast period. The cloud-based deployment model does not involve capital cost and is low on maintenance requirements. Hence, it is mostly preferred by SMEs. Direct IT control, internal data delivery & handling, faster data processing, efficient resource utilization, and cost effectiveness of cloud deployment are some of the advantages offered by this model, which are anticipated to boost the 0 market growth.



Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors, such as market developments, strong economic growth, ongoing commercialization, and increased in ICT spending by government on various projects including, home land security, tourism, and other people management programs.



The global economy has suffered as a result of COVID-19's resurgence. Crowd analytics market trends from a few industrial verticals have resulted in significant financial losses, owing to the lockdowns imposed by governments throughout the globe to prevent further spread of the contamination. Retail outlets; stores; shopping malls; workplaces & working environments; transportation frameworks such as aircraft, rail, street, ; motels; restaurants; bars & clubs; schools; universities; and colleges are significantly impacted. In addition, public gatherings have been kept to minimum. However, restrictions are gradually being relaxed to aid the recovery of the affected regions and to re-energize the global economy. This is expected to support the growth of crowd analytics industry in future.



Leading Market Players :



AGT International GmbH,



Crowd Dynamics,



Crowd Vision Limited,



GEODAN,



MIRA,



NEC Corporation,



Nokia Corporation,



Savannah Simulations,



Spigit, Inc. (Planview),



Walkbase (STRATACACHE).



Key Findings Of The Study :



By solution, the software segment led the highest crowd analytics market share, in terms of revenue in 2020.



On the basis of end user, the transportation segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Region wise, North-America generated the highest revenue in 2020.



