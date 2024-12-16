PRLM CHLD Announces New Single 'Spaceships' Set To Release On December 16, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRLM CHLD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PRLM CHLD, the dynamic hip hop and R&B duo from Philadelphia, is excited to announce the release of their new single“Spaceships” on December 16, 2024. This captivating track encapsulates a yearning to escape a world filled with chaos and confusion, inviting listeners to embark on a journey toward peace and balance.“Spaceships” serves as a heartfelt message for anyone feeling trapped in a relentless cycle, where everyday decisions often lead us away from our true selves. The duo beckons for a cosmic escape, envisioning a“spaceship” that will transport them to a better place-a realm where harmony thrives and tranquility reigns.With their unique approach to acoustic music, PRLM CHLD creates a dreamy soundscape that invites listeners to drift among the stars. The song's ethereal melodies and poignant lyrics ignite a sense of hope and a yearning for a more fulfilling existence.“Spaceships is about holding onto the dream of finding a better place amidst a cruel world,” says PRLM CHLD.“We want our listeners to feel the possibility of escaping the noise and finding their own inner peace.”The single will be available for streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, on December 16, 2024.**DON'T miss the flight!** Join PRLM CHLD on their journey through the cosmos with“Spaceships,” a track designed to inspire and uplift all who listen.For media inquiries, please contact: nX PR

