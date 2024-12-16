Emirates NBD Group's Deniz Ventures Invests In Teamsec To Advance Securitization Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Deniz Ventures, the venture capital fund of DenizBank, established under the Emirates NBD Innovation Fund – the Corporate Venture Capital arm of Emirates NBD Group, invests in TeamSec, a pioneer in AI-driven securitization technology, transforming the structured finance through its innovative Securitization-as-a-Service platform.

Focused on accelerating the digital transformation of the sector, TeamSec is driving the creation of a more efficient and transparent financial ecosystem by digitizing securitization processes. Through its AI and data analytics-based solutions, TeamSec seeks to create critical value for investors and financial institutions. With this investment, Deniz Ventures aims to address technological gaps in the field of securitization by collaborating with startups.

Commenting on the investment, Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said:“We recognize the immense potential securitization holds in supporting regional growth. Our recent strategic investment in TeamSec, a fintech innovator specializing in Securitization as a Service, underscores our commitment to shaping this market and enabling its growth. We are the first investor in TeamSec, supporting the founder and team in their growth journey at an early stage.”





NEOHUB CEO Gürhan Çam highlighted that TeamSec's technological infrastructure will lay the groundwork for stronger collaborations among financial institutions in the future and contribute significantly to the financial ecosystem. He stated:“Digital transformation in the fintech sector is no longer a luxury but a necessity. As DenizBank and NEOHUB, we aim to address the technological gaps in the field of securitization by collaborating with startups through our investment in TeamSec. We recognize that TeamSec's innovations in securitization have the potential to set new industry standards.”

Emphasizing the role Emirates NBD's Corporate Venture Capital arm in driving this investment, Neeraj Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics, and Venture Capital at Emirates NBD, said:“Emirates NBD's Innovation Fund drives strategic investments in cutting-edge fintech startups like TeamSec, enabling us to deliver tailored solutions that align with our vision of being the most innovative bank for our customers. As the industry evolves, the fund ensures we stay ahead of disruptive trends while enhancing the digital experience for our clients.”

Esad Erkam Köroğlu, Founder and CEO of TeamSec, highlighted that this strategic investment from Deniz Ventures is a key enabler in achieving the company's vision:“This investment marks a significant milestone in TeamSec's growth journey. With this support, we are poised to expand globally, bringing our products to new markets and making a substantial impact on the industry worldwide.”

Both Emirates NBD and Deniz Ventures remain committed to investing in fintech and technology-driven startups, driving innovation and digital transformation in the financial sector. Building on prior investments such as Erguvan in 2023 and NewBridge Fintech Solutions, their support for high-growth startups like TeamSec highlights their dedication to shaping a sustainable, tech-enabled future in finance.