Russian Army Suffers Largest Losses In Automotive Equipment Since War Start On Dec 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 14, 2024, Ukraine's Defense Forces left destroyed or damaged 181 Russian military vehicles, making this the largest loss for Russia in the said component since the full-scale invasion.

That's according to the of Defense , Ukrinform reports.

"As per the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, on December 14, 2024, Ukrainian defenders destroyed or damaged 181 Russian vehicles. This is the maximum damage to this type of equipment inflicted within a day since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine," the press service reported.

This concerns the destruction of multi-purpose trucks (logistics transport, in particular fuel tankers) and light motor vehicles. Before that, the largest losses in automotive equipment were recorded on March 15, 2022. Then, Ukrainian servicemen hit 179 vehicles.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army's combat casualties in Ukraine as of December 16, 2024, have amounted to nearly 763,510, including another 1,070 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,563 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 19,736 armored combat vehicles (+29), 21,151 artillery systems (+23), 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 20,372 unmanned aerial vehicles (+16), 2,943 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 31,480 vehicles and fuel tankers (+82), and 3,650 special equipment units (+2).