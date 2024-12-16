Road Accident With Seven Dead Near Lviv: Two Suspects Taken Into Custody

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The court ruled to take into custody two suspects involved in a road accident near Lviv on December 15 that resulted in the deaths of seven people and injuries to three others.

That is according to the National of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

“Today, December16, the court imposed a measure of restraint on the two suspects in the form of detention,” the press service said.

Prior to this, police investigators served the driver a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Article 286-1 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to twelve years in prison.

In addition, law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion to a 31-year-old passenger of the BMW, who, according to the investigation, fled with the driver without providing assistance to the victims. His actions were classified under Part 3 of Article 136 (Failure to provide assistance to a person in a life-threatening condition) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 5 years in prison.

As reported, three people injured in the accident in the Lviv region on Sunday are still in critical condition in intensive care units.

Photo: National Police