EU: Syria's Territorial Integrity, Sovereignty Fundamental Principles

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said on Monday that Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty, accountability, and forming an inclusive represent core principles for managing the next phase in Syria.

In a press at the conclusion of the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, Kallas explained that these principles were agreed upon by all parties involved in the Aqaba meeting in Jordan, which included Arab countries, Turkey, the United States, and the European Union.

She specifically highlighted the situation of minorities and women's rights.

The EU Chief Diplomat added that this process should be Syrian-led and carried out by Syrians, reflecting the diversity of the Syrian people.

She explained that the EU today sent its Head of Mission in Lebanon to Syria to engage with the new Syrian authorities and deliver messages about how to address the situation.

Kallas also said that the EU is the largest humanitarian donor to the Syrian people and that it has opened an air bridge since the fall of the Assad regime to deliver 100 tons of humanitarian aid supporting health, education, and housing.

She noted that the EU will organize the ninth conference on Syria in Brussels in the future, with the aim of raising donations, saying, "We stand with the Syrian people during this transitional phase." (end)

