India Reimpose Ban On Construction, Demolition As Air Quality Dips

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Indian authorities on Monday reimposed ban on construction, demolition and diesel in Delhi and National Capital Region in wake of deteriorating air quality.

The of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement that after the Central Pollution Control Board data showed that the average Air Quality recorded 379 at 4:00 pm, the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas met and invoked Stage-III of revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) today.

The authorities asked to implement all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the revised 'Severe' Air Quality in right earnest by all the agencies concerned with immediate effect along with Stages I & II actions already in force.

The Stage-III action plan includes ban on construction and demolition works, close down of crushers and mining and imposing ban on diesel vehicles.

However, construction and demolition works related to railway, metro, airports services and national security and defence related activities are exempted from ban.

Any reading above 400 in a maximum 500 scale is considered dangerous even for healthy people.

Delhi is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world according to several studies on global air quality. (end)

