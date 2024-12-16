Heatons Furniture Outlet Opens New 20,000 Sq Ft Showroom In Manchester With Discounts Up To 70% Off Big Brands!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Huge range of discounted sofas from big high-street retailers

2-seaters, 3-seaters, corner sofas and much more to choose from.

Huge range of beds and mattresses from big brand names.

Heatons Furniture Outlet in Manchester offers top-brand sofas, beds, and mattresses at up to 70% off RRP in a massive 20,000 sq ft showroom

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Heatons Furniture Outlet Opens 20,000 Square Foot Warehouse to the Public in Eccles, Manchester, Offering Unbeatable Deals on Sofas , Beds , and MattressesHeatons Furniture Outlet is excited to announce the grand opening of its expansive 20,000 square foot warehouse in Eccles, Manchester, offering the public access to incredible deals on a wide selection of furniture. Located at Unit F2, Heatons Furniture Factory Outlet, Nasmyth Business Park, Eccles, Manchester M30 0SN, this new outlet store features a variety of sofas, beds, and mattresses from top high street brands, with discounts of up to 70% off the recommended retail price (RRP).The new warehouse, one of the largest of its kind in the area, marks an exciting milestone for Heatons Furniture Outlet, which has become a trusted destination for customers seeking high-quality furniture at a fraction of the price.With a vast selection of sofas, including 2-seaters, 3-seaters, 4-seaters, corner units, recliners, and sofa sets, the warehouse offers a range of styles and sizes to suit every need. Customers will also find an extensive collection of beds and mattresses, all from well-known brands, offering significant savings without compromising on quality.Located just five minutes from the Trafford Centre, Heatons Furniture Outlet provides a convenient shopping experience for customers from across Manchester and beyond. The outlet's expansive showroom offers a wide range of high-quality furniture at unbeatable prices, with the added benefit of free parking for all visitors.At Heatons Furniture Outlet, customers can discover sofas of all shapes and sizes, from compact 2-seaters to spacious 4-seaters, as well as stylish corner units and recliners. Whether you prefer a modern or traditional design, there's something to suit every taste and space.The selection of beds and mattresses is equally impressive, with options including king-size, double, and single beds, alongside memory foam, pocket-sprung, and coil mattresses, all designed for comfort and durability.Offering discounts of up to 70% off the RRP, Heatons Furniture Outlet enables customers to access premium furniture from trusted brands at significantly reduced prices. With such substantial savings, it's the ideal place for anyone looking to furnish their home affordably without compromising on quality.Opening Hours:Friday: 9 am – 5 pmSaturday: 10 am – 5 pmSunday: 10 am – 4 pmMonday: 9 am – 5 pmTuesday: 9 am – 5 pmWednesday: 9 am – 5 pmThursday: 9 am – 5 pmVisit us Today! Heatons Furniture Outlet is open 7 days a week, making it easy for customers to visit and browse our expansive selection of furniture. Located just five minutes from the Trafford Centre and offering free parking, our warehouse is an ideal destination for those looking to furnish their homes affordably. Whether you're updating a single room or furnishing an entire home, Heatons Furniture Outlet has everything you need at prices you won't find anywhere else.For those unable to visit in person, the full range of products is also available to browse and purchase online, with convenient and free delivery options available.About Heatons Furniture Outlet:Heatons Furniture Outlet is a leading discount furniture retailer based in Eccles, Manchester. Offering a wide range of high-quality, branded furniture at unbeatable prices, Heatons Furniture Outlet is the go-to destination for customers looking to furnish their homes without paying full price for top-quality furniture. With an extensive selection of sofas, beds, mattresses, and other home furnishings, the outlet provides an exceptional shopping experience for anyone seeking great value for money.For more information, to browse our full range of products, or to plan your visit, please visit . Alternatively, customers are welcome to visit the warehouse at Unit F2, Heatons Furniture Factory Outlet, Nasmyth Business Park, Eccles, Manchester M30 0SN.

Dan Lyons

Heatons Funiture Outlet

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.