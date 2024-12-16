Bluehalo Selected By NGA To Provide Analytic Assessments For Commercially Acquired GEOINT Data

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueHalo, the company transforming the future of global defense through innovative imagery intelligence analysis, announced today that it was selected as one of 10 vendors to provide unclassified commercial GEOINT-derived computer vision and analytic service capabilities for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

The five-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ) contract, Luno A, is a $290 million follow-on to the Economic Indicator Monitoring contract, which utilized machine learning and artificial intelligence techniques, and accelerated analytic workflows, to manage commercially purchased unclassified geospatial data. The follow-on contract adds new context to analytic assessments by characterizing things such as worldwide economic, environmental and military activities.

"BlueHalo is proud to expand our support to NGA as one of the vendors selected to the Luno A contract," said Brian Morrison, BlueHalo Portfolio President and Corporate Executive Vice President. "Our mature intel capabilities - ranging from signals intelligence to open-source threat intelligence - coupled with our deep expertise in utilizing machine learning and artificial intelligence in an era of big data, make BlueHalo an ideal partner for NGA as they work to pull actionable intelligence from a deluge of unclassified data."

Under the scope of the contract, contractors will utilize the commercial marketplace to acquire source imagery and data, allowing the agency to leverage the multitude of commercial GEOINT sources that have not been acquired by NGA, the National Reconnaissance Office, or other U.S. Government entities. That data will be used to monitor infrastructure on a continental or global scale, survey country-level areas for specific types of activity and facilities, monitor city-sized areas for changes in infrastructure, and provide frequent updates of equipment and objects at installations.

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the areas of Space, C-UAS and Autonomous Systems, Electronic Warfare & Cyber, and AI/ML. The company develops and brings to market next-generation capabilities to support customers' critical missions and national security. Learn more at

and follow BlueHalo on LinkedIn .

SOURCE BlueHalo

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED