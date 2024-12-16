Metropolis Comics Doubles Sales Record For Hawkeye's Debut In Tales Of Suspense #57

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tales of Suspense #57

Metropolis president Vincent Zurzolo.

- Vincent ZurzoloNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bull's-eye!Metropolis Comics hit a new sales record for Tales of Suspense #57 - featuring the first appearance of the Avengers' arrow-slinging hero Hawkeye!The pristine CGC-rated 9.8 book, part of the coveted Curator Collection, went to a private collector for $210,000, more than doubling the price paid for the same copy just two years before."This book sold for $102,000 during a peak period for comic prices in June of 2022," said Metropolis CEO Vincent Zurzolo. "The market has seen some corrections in these post-COVID years, but this $210,000 sale shows that classic comics are continuing to be fantastic investments. It's great news for collectors and investors, and a great way to celebrate 60 years of Hawkeye."Tales of Suspense #57 (1964) introduced Clint Barton as a carnival performer who builds an arsenal of arrows after watching Iron Man in action. Hawkeye's brief heroics, however, take a villainous turn after he falls under the influence of the Black Widow, making her third appearance on her own way to becoming a proper crimefighter. The two later become best friends.Don Heck, who created the character with writer Stan Lee, said he "was almost like a Robin Hood–type character and I saw him as that."Hawkeye, as portrayed by Jeremy Renner, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 in the film“Thor.” Renner also portrayed the straight-arrow hero in a 2021 Disney+ miniseries.This classic Tales of Suspense #57 is in extraordinary condition as part of the renowned Curator pedigree. These comics were famously owned by a museum employee who kept the collection at work in climate-controlled storage. The pages of the book are exceptionally white despite six decades of aging, and the comic's cover is equally clean while sporting enduringly sharp corners."Metropolis has brokered millions of dollars in private sales this year," Zurzolo said, "and we're looking forward to pairing more sellers with top collectors."

Joanne Levine

Lekas & Levine PR

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.