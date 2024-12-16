25 Years Ago In 1999 The Panama Canal Was Transferred To Panamanians

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Panama City, Panama:

It was a solemn act that symbolized the end of one era and the beginning of another under sovereign Panamanian control.

Balloons in the air, flags waving, tears, laughter, applause and music. In this atmosphere full of emotion and symbolism, Panamanians experienced the transfer of the Panama Canal 25 years ago.

On December 31, 1999, the Panama Canal

reversion act

marked a historic moment for both Panama and the world. It was the culmination of a long process established by the Torrijos-Carter Treaties of 1977, which guaranteed the transfer of control of the Canal from

the United States to Panama

at the end of the 20th century.

Prior to this date, on

December 14, 1999, an exchange of notes took place at the Miraflores Locks, at which time

former President Jimmy Carter

signed the exchange document, which he later handed over to former President Mireya Moscoso.

Thousands of people surround the Canal Administration building at midday on December 31, 1999.





It was a sober but significant ceremony, attended by national and international figures, including senior representatives of the Panamanian government, Canal officials, diplomats and Panamanian citizens. The then president of Panama, Mireya Moscoso, and representatives of the United States were in charge of the official ceremony. The signing took place in the presence of King Juan Carlos of Spain and the then presidents: Carlos Flores (Honduras), Andrés Pastrana (Colombia), Ernesto Zedillo (Mexico), Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador) and the Bolivian leader Hugo Banzer. Precisely, one of the anecdotes that former President Moscoso shared is that when former President of the United States, Jimmy Carter, gave her the signed document, he told her in English“it's yours.” Having this document in her hand, Moscoso said.“I felt very happy, especially for those who fought to obtain what I was receiving at that time. I thanked them and for Panama it was a huge achievement and I felt honored that God put me in that moment so that I could receive a treasure that we had longed for, so many years and finally we got it. I remember there were a lot of tears and I had to hold back my tears. They were tears of joy for what we were experiencing at that moment,” she said.

King Juan Carlos I of Spain among the leaders who were present on December 14, 1999, during the signing of notes. The speakers' remarks reflected pride and responsibility, underscoring Panama's commitment to managing the Canal efficiently and safely, not only for national benefit, but also for global trade. The ceremony was accompanied by the playing of the national anthems of both countries, marking the transition in a respectful and protocol manner. Although the official celebration was brief, the event represented decades of struggle for national sovereignty and had a great emotional impact for Panamanians, who saw a long-awaited dream come true. One of the highlights of the transfer was the removal of the American flag and the raising of the Panamanian flag, a solemn act that symbolized the end of one era and the beginning of another under sovereign Panamanian control.





The climax came at noon on

December 31, 1999, when Panama took full control of the Canal. A crowd climbed the hill and surrounded the Administration building to wave their flags and celebrate absolute sovereignty.

In the streets and squares of the country, thousands of people celebrated this historic milestone with joy, cultural demonstrations and civic acts. For many,

December 31, 1999

symbolized a new beginning for Panama as a completely sovereign country, in

control of one of the most important commercial routes in the world.





For Moscoso, December 31 is a date that no Panamanian can say“I do not remember, because it is a historic date that, for many, many years, was a dream of Panamanians and that day it came true”.

In response to Panamanians' complaints about the poor distribution of the Canal's wealth, she recalled that the income from this project is given to the State and spent on the country's economy, on the construction of roads, schools, etc. In this regard, she congratulated all the Canal administrators, because in her opinion“they have done a good job.”

