Incredible, Phenomenal: Compliments Received Regarding The Panama City Christmas Parade. You Did A Great Job, Mayer

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) With Panama's governor, Mayín Correa, aboard a classic car, the parade welcomed hundreds of attendees.

'You did great, Mayer, incredible. Phenomenal'.

Mayer and the team excelled,” said Panama president Mulino.

Mayor Mayer Mizrachi, for his part, recalled that for five-year periods

millions were wasted on what he did today with $0 and with greater quality:“All that was needed was willpower.”

The development of the Christmas parade did not disappoint the public, after the high expectations generated for several months.

“Incredible, beautiful, majestic, brilliant,” were the words that attendees used to describe the parade.



Postcards to frame, smiles from start to finish and a welcoming atmosphere was the

Christmas parade in the Municipality of Panama, which this year returned to its origins.

The parade was attended by delegations from all over Panama and Central America.

The rain did not prevent the activity from taking place normally.

Floats with characters typical of the time and musical bands from different

parts of the country livened up the afternoon.

And when night fell, the drones lit up the sky with a spectacle unprecedented in this traditional activity.



One of the figures recalled the memory of Luis“Matador” Tejada, the Panamanian striker who died earlier this year.

The parade was attended by the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino; the First Lady, Maricel de Mulino, as well as several Ministers of State.

“It was a great pleasure to see so many people with their families spending a nice afternoon and hundreds of merchants who came out to sell their products with great success.