(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 16 (KNN) The Indian has increasingly turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address key challenges in agriculture, with a strong emphasis on supporting farmers and enhancing productivity.

In a recent statement to the Lok Sabha, of State for & Farmers' Welfare Nath Thakur highlighted several initiatives that have employed AI and machine to boost the agricultural sector.

A major development is the introduction of Kisan e-Mitra, an AI-powered chatbot designed to assist farmers with inquiries regarding the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

This initiative, which supports multiple languages, is continuously evolving and is set to expand to address questions about various government programs, making vital information more accessible to farmers.

Additionally, the government has embraced the National Pest Surveillance System, which leverages AI and machine learning to tackle crop losses caused by pests and climate change.

This system uses AI analytics to analyse field images for crop health assessment and utilises weather, satellite, and soil moisture data for monitoring rice and wheat crops.

By detecting issues early, the system enables farmers to take timely action to prevent crop damage.

Another key initiative, the Per Drop More Crop (PDMC) scheme, has been implemented since 2015-16.

This centrally sponsored scheme focuses on improving water efficiency at the farm level through micro-irrigation techniques such as drip and sprinkler systems.

These systems not only conserve water but also reduce fertilizer consumption and labor costs, boosting the overall income of farmers.

To further support farmers, the government offers financial assistance for the installation of these systems, with 55 per cent funding for small and marginal farmers.

In another forward-thinking move, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed an IoT-based irrigation system, which has been tested on selected crops, showcasing yet another step toward the adoption of modern technologies in Indian agriculture.

These AI and technology-driven initiatives reflect the government's commitment to improving the livelihoods of farmers and ensuring more sustainable agricultural practices.

(KNN Bureau)