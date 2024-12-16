Bhavnagar To Emerge As India's Key Container Hub With Rs 149 Crore Boost

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 16 (KNN) Union Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled infrastructure projects worth Rs 149 crore in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, signaling a significant national strategy to establish the district as India's premier container hub.



Addressing reporters, Mandaviya emphasised that while 95 per cent of containers are currently manufactured in China, Bhavnagar is poised to transform this landscape, with three companies already initiating container operations.

In a parallel development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel met New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Tahesha L. Way in Gandhinagar to explore deeper bilateral cooperation and strengthen the existing sister-state agreement.



The meeting focused on enhancing cultural, economic, and industrial exchanges, with both leaders expressing enthusiasm for collaborative opportunities across multiple sectors.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted Gujarat's leadership in emerging technological domains, including green hydrogen, renewable energy, offshore wind energy, fintech, and innovation.



Lieutenant Governor Way demonstrated keen interest in exploring mutual investment prospects and advancing cooperation in these strategic fields.

The discussions acknowledged the substantial contribution of approximately 425,000 Indian-Gujarati residents in New Jersey, recognising their pivotal role in promoting environmental initiatives, innovation, and international trade.



Both parties committed to identifying additional areas of mutual interest to further solidify their sister-state relationship.

As a symbolic gesture of ongoing collaboration, Additional Chief Secretary M. K. Das showcased the progress of Gift City, an emerging international financial hub that has already attracted global fintech firms like Bank of America.



The meeting concluded with Chief Minister Patel extending an invitation to Lieutenant Governor Way to visit the iconic Statue of Unity during her next trip, and presenting her with a replica of handicrafts created by Gujarat's women artisans.

This diplomatic engagement underscores Gujarat's strategic approach to international partnerships, simultaneously positioning itself as a hub for manufacturing innovation and global economic collaboration.

