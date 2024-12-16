(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nureca Limited , a leading name in the healthcare and wellness industry, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Vivek Gupta as the Chief Officer Sales and Chain, effective today.



Nureca Appoints Vivek Gupta as Chief Officer Sales and Supply Chain



With over two decades of stellar experience across diverse domains such as sales leadership, demand planning, trade marketing, and supply chain efficiency, Mr. Gupta brings a wealth of expertise to the Nureca leadership team. His previous assignment was as Group Chief Sales Officer at Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd. His distinguished career spans leadership roles at Emami Limited, Mars International India, and Reliance Retail, among others.



In his new role at Nureca Limited, Mr. Gupta will oversee and strengthen the company's sales and supply chain strategies to further enhance customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, and market penetration, aligning with Nureca's vision of delivering quality healthcare and wellness products.



Commenting on the appointment, Saurabh Goyal,

Managing Director

of Nureca Limited , said,“We are thrilled to welcome Vivek to the Nureca family. His exceptional track record and deep understanding of the sales and supply chain ecosystem will be pivotal as we continue to expand our footprint and drive growth in the healthcare and wellness space."



Vivek Gupta , on his appointment, expressed,“I am excited to join Nureca Limited and look forward to contributing to its vision of delivering innovative and accessible healthcare solutions.”



Nureca Limited remains committed to leveraging strong leadership and innovative strategies to maintain its position as a market leader in the healthcare and wellness industry, with its leading brands Dr Trust, Dr Physio and Trumom.