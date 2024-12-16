Solis Mammography Announces Acquisition Of Avestēe Women's Imaging Centers In San Antonio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Signals Expansion in the State of Texas

Solis Mammography , the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast services, has announced its entry into the third largest metropolitan area in Texas with its most recent of Avestēe

Women's Imaging Centers in San Antonio. Avestēe is known for its state-of-the-art imaging expertise and its beautiful and calming patient environment. With Avestēe's six imaging locations, Solis Mammography now has a presence in the major metropolitan areas of Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin.

"Growth provides access and access changes lives," said Grant Davies, CEO of Solis Mammography. "Our goal with every market and every community we enter is to advance our mission of early breast cancer detection, and we never want to lose sight of that. We know that when we change the way mammography is experienced through innovative practices, improved technology and patient-centered care, we can make a difference. We hope to build on Avestēe's more than 10-year history of providing an expert and personalized approach to women's imaging."

Founded in 2013 by Suzanne Dabbous, MD, Avestēe

has provided patients with expert radiologic interpretations in a compassionate, non-clinical environment. The practice has six locations in San Antonio, Boerne and Spring Branch, Texas. "Avestēe Women's Imaging Centers'

commitment to expert, compassionate care aligns perfectly with Solis Mammography's mission and vision for the future. We are excited to continue growing by joining the Solis family, a national leader in breast imaging and women's health innovation," said Dr. Dabbous.

Solis Mammography combines clinical excellence with cutting-edge AI-screening technology to deliver exceptional patient-centered care – a tradition maintained for 40 years. The acquisition of Avestēe

Women's Imaging Centers

expands the company's footprint into its 19th major market.

About Solis Mammography

Solis Mammography, a premier women's health company and the nation's largest independent provider of specialized breast health services, has been dedicated to elevating mammography services and maintaining breast health and peace of mind for 40 years. Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Solis Mammography operates more than 141 centers in 19 major markets, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, South Louisiana, Utah, Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, the greater Philadelphia area, Columbus, Nashville, North Carolina, Virginia, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, and Gainesville, Florida. Its affiliated brand, Washington Radiology, operates centers in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Solis Mammography is pioneering a boutique-style retail healthcare experience. The company operates both wholly owned centers and multiple successful joint venture partnerships with large hospital systems and prominent medical and academic institutions.

